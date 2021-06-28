Fireworks season underway

Some of the fireworks tents for the annual sales have been up for weeks, and needed adjustment after a thunderstorm swept through the area over the weekend — but the fireworks season is just about to start.

In one Harvey County town, Burrton, it has already begun. Schedules and restrictions for setting off fireworks in Harvey County vary from town to town — Burrton began allowing the discharge of fireworks starting June 27 while North Newton will only allow discharge on July 4.

Area fireworks rules are as follows:

Harvey County: Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of the landowner or occupant. Fireworks are not allowed on public roads or in public parks. Bottle rockets and projectiles are not allowed.

July 1-4: 8 a.m. to midnight

Burrton: Fireworks are allowed on private property with the approval of the landowner or occupant. Fireworks are not allowed in city parks, on city streets or any city-owned or school property. Fireworks are not allowed in fire zones.

June 27 - July 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 2-3: 10 a.m. to midnight

July 4-5: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Halstead: Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the city limits except on city streets, public property, or within 50 feet of gas pumps or gas storage. Throwing fireworks at animals, people or vehicles is not allowed. Bottle rockets and projectiles are not allowed.

July 2-4: 8 a.m. to midnight

Hesston: Fireworks are allowed on private property with the approval of the landowner or occupant. Fireworks are not allowed on city streets, public parks or on school grounds.

July 1-3: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4: 8 a.m. to midnight

Newton: Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of the landowner or occupant. Fireworks are not allowed in city parks, on city streets or any city-owned or school property. Fireworks are not allowed in fire zones.

July 1-2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 3-4: 7 a.m. to midnight

July 5: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

North Newton: Fireworks are allowed only on private property with the approval of landowner or occupant. Class C (common) fireworks only. Fireworks are not allowed on public streets, parks or within 50 feet of gas tanks or gas storage, and in, into, under or on any motor vehicle, nor thrown from any motor vehicle.

July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sedgwick: Fireworks are not allowed in the city park, or any city-owned or school property. Fireworks are allowed on city streets and rights of way, so long as traffic is not impeded or impaired, or private property with the approval of the landowner or occupant.

July 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 2-3: 10 a.m. to midnight

July 4: Noon to midnight

July 5: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walton: Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of landowner or occupant. Bottle rockets and projectiles not allowed. Roman candles and fountains permitted.

June 29 - July 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 2-4: 10 a.m. to midnight