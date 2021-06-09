Academic honors
Bontrager earns honors
Seth Bontrager, son of Greg and Melody Bontrager of Newton, was recently named to the Dean's List at Belmont University.
This recognition is for students who carry a minimum 12-hour semester course load (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses) and achieve a minimum quality point average of 3.5 with no grade below C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses, and zero-credit courses).
Washburn names spring 2021 graduating class
Washburn University recently announced the students in its spring 2021 graduating class. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.
Graduates include:
Joshua Talbott of Halstead with a Associate of Science in Industrial Technology
Samantha Huebert of Halstead with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shae Ware of Sedgwick with a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology
Cassidy Funk of North Newton with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration
Bryce Rush of Halstead with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Science
Butler names spring 2021 honors
EL DORADO – Butler County Community College recently recognized students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average for the President's Honor Roll and a 3.50 - 3.99 grade point average for the Dean's Honor Roll.
Area students earning honors are listed below.
President’s
Burrton
Raghad AlKashef, Sara Alvarenga
Halstead
Amanda Rose, Madison Reece
Moundridge
Morgan Carter
Newton
Andrew Renninger, Brooke Wiebe, Jessica Martin, Kenzi Gillispie, Roxanna Ramsey, Taylor Stevenson
North Newton
Christopher Junk
Peabody
Kaete Johnson
Sedgwick
Megan Shirley
Whitewater
Marissa Mackey
Dean’s List
Halstead
Paige Grow
Hesston
Hannah Ferguson, Rachel Orpin
Newton
Jeana Lyons, Kelsie Noble, Naomi Kuhn
Peabody
Shannon Busenitz
Whitewater
Edward Winter, Jacob Whalen, Sean Zuercher
Washburn names honor students
TOPEKA, — Washburn University has announced its Spring 2021 President's List and Dean's List honorees.
To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. More than 600 students qualified for the President's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List.
President's List honorees include:
Taylor Antonowich of Newton
Grant Brenneman of Hesston
Cassidy Funk of North Newton
Dean's List honorees include:
Shaeley Day of Halstead
Alaina Dunlavy of Hesston
Brooke Petersen of Newton
Daphne Williams of Halstead
Daniel Buller of Newton
Henry Claassen of Newton
Samantha Huebert of Halstead
Courtney Slabach of Newton