Academic honors

Bontrager earns honors

Seth Bontrager, son of Greg and Melody Bontrager of Newton, was recently named to the Dean's List at Belmont University.

This recognition is for students who carry a minimum 12-hour semester course load (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses) and achieve a minimum quality point average of 3.5 with no grade below C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses, and zero-credit courses).

Washburn names spring 2021 graduating class

Washburn University recently announced the students in its spring 2021 graduating class. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.

Graduates include:

Joshua Talbott of Halstead with a Associate of Science in Industrial Technology

Samantha Huebert of Halstead with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shae Ware of Sedgwick with a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology

Cassidy Funk of North Newton with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration

Bryce Rush of Halstead with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Science

Butler names spring 2021 honors

EL DORADO – Butler County Community College recently recognized students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average for the President's Honor Roll and a 3.50 - 3.99 grade point average for the Dean's Honor Roll.

Area students earning honors are listed below.

President’s

Burrton

Raghad AlKashef, Sara Alvarenga

Halstead

Amanda Rose, Madison Reece

Moundridge

Morgan Carter

Newton

Andrew Renninger, Brooke Wiebe, Jessica Martin, Kenzi Gillispie, Roxanna Ramsey, Taylor Stevenson

North Newton

Christopher Junk

Peabody

Kaete Johnson

Sedgwick

Megan Shirley

Whitewater

Marissa Mackey

Dean’s List

Halstead

Paige Grow

Hesston

Hannah Ferguson, Rachel Orpin

Newton

Jeana Lyons, Kelsie Noble, Naomi Kuhn

Peabody

Shannon Busenitz

Whitewater

Edward Winter, Jacob Whalen, Sean Zuercher

Washburn names honor students

TOPEKA, — Washburn University has announced its Spring 2021 President's List and Dean's List honorees.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. More than 600 students qualified for the President's List.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List.

President's List honorees include:

Taylor Antonowich of Newton

Grant Brenneman of Hesston

Cassidy Funk of North Newton

Dean's List honorees include:

Shaeley Day of Halstead

Alaina Dunlavy of Hesston

Brooke Petersen of Newton

Daphne Williams of Halstead

Daniel Buller of Newton

Henry Claassen of Newton

Samantha Huebert of Halstead

Courtney Slabach of Newton