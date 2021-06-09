Academic honors

Chad Frey
The Kansan

Bontrager earns honors

Seth Bontrager, son of Greg and Melody Bontrager of Newton, was recently named to the Dean's List at Belmont University. 

This recognition is for students who carry a minimum 12-hour semester course load (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses) and achieve a minimum quality point average of 3.5 with no grade below C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses, and zero-credit courses).

Washburn  names spring 2021 graduating class

Washburn University  recently announced the students in its spring 2021 graduating class. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.

Graduates include:

Joshua Talbott of Halstead with a Associate of Science in Industrial Technology

Samantha Huebert of Halstead with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shae Ware of Sedgwick with a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology

Cassidy Funk of North Newton with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration

Bryce Rush of Halstead with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Science

Butler names spring 2021 honors

EL DORADO  – Butler County Community College recently recognized students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average for the President's Honor Roll and a 3.50 - 3.99 grade point average for the Dean's Honor Roll.  

Area students earning honors are listed below.

President’s 

Burrton  

Raghad AlKashef, Sara Alvarenga  

Halstead  

Amanda Rose, Madison Reece  

Moundridge  

Morgan Carter  

Newton  

Andrew Renninger, Brooke Wiebe, Jessica Martin, Kenzi Gillispie, Roxanna Ramsey, Taylor Stevenson  

North Newton  

Christopher Junk  

Peabody  

Kaete Johnson  

Sedgwick  

Megan Shirley  

Whitewater  

Marissa Mackey  

Dean’s List

Halstead  

Paige Grow  

Hesston  

Hannah Ferguson, Rachel Orpin  

Newton  

Jeana Lyons, Kelsie Noble, Naomi Kuhn  

Peabody  

Shannon Busenitz  

Whitewater  

Edward Winter, Jacob Whalen, Sean Zuercher  

Washburn  names honor students 

TOPEKA, —  Washburn University has announced its Spring 2021 President's List and  Dean's List honorees.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. More than 600 students qualified for the President's List.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List.

President's List honorees include:

Taylor Antonowich of Newton

Grant Brenneman of Hesston

Cassidy Funk of North Newton

Dean's List honorees include:

Shaeley Day of Halstead

Alaina Dunlavy of Hesston

Brooke Petersen of Newton

Daphne Williams of Halstead

Daniel Buller of Newton

Henry Claassen of Newton

Samantha Huebert of Halstead

Courtney Slabach of Newton