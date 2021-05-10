Truck show returns

The annual Wheat State Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society hosted the annual Antique Truck Show at Newell Travel Center, 200 N. Manchester, May 8.

Dozens of vehicles — mostly trucks and work vehicles — were on display for the 2021 event. The show was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This is the 18th year of the event.

Previous years, the show featured not only antique trucks, but race cars, tractors and a few cars as well. There was also a small swap meet for parts.

The annual event draws antiques, semis, fire trucks, small trucks, custom trucks and military vehicles on display during the show. Vehicles will come from Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas.