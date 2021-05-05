On the farm: KSRE to host wheat plot tour

Everyone is invited to learn about the latest news on wheat varieties in our area. This year we will have two plot tours in one day, May 12.

The first tour stop will start at 4:30 p.m. from the corner of SW 36th ST and S. Ridge Rd a quarter mile west of the intersection. The second spot will be at Camp Hawk for dinner at 6: p.m. then on the KSU/Delange wheat plot following dinner. That plot is located at SW 48th and Meridian ¾ south of the intersection.

The speakers from KSU Extension for the tours will be Dr. Kelsey Anderson Onofre extension wheat and pathology specialist and Romulo Pisa Lollato the wheat specialist at KSU. The other speaker is Steve Ahring an agronomist from Delange Seed. They will provide information on wheat variety comparisons, plot maps, and much more information. This in an excellent opportunity for you to see the new wheat varieties and compare the established varieties growing in Harvey County. Mark your calendars and plan on an educational time at our Wheat Plot Tour!

If you plan on coming please give us a call at the extension office 316-284-6930.

— Ryan Flaming is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Agriculture is his specialty. He can be reached at 316-284-6930.