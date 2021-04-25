Kansas Poet Laureate to virtually visit Newton Public Library

Special to the Kansan

Huascar Medina, Kansas Poet Laureate 2019-21, will join Newton Public Library for an online talk 7 p.m. April 29.

In his program, entitled, “May Our Voices Ring True,” Medina will talk about how poetry can help people find their voices, share their words, and discover what truly connects them with one another. His virtual visit is sponsored by Humanities Kansas.

“Humanities Kansas is about the movement of ideas, so I’m sharing my ideas. But not only that, I want to make sure I can open people’s hearts and minds to others’ ideas, and open mine as well,” Medina said. “The most important part of the presentation for me is after I’ve shared my poems, when the audience can share their truths with me. I want to share in that kind of discussion.”

Medina’s father was in the military, so he moved around frequently during his childhood. Many of his poems are about questions of what makes a home, and of how Kansas has become his home.

“It’s that journey of coming to a new space, creating a new space. My parents did it, and their parents, and their grandparents. It’s the American story, retold through different lenses,” Medina said.

There are two different ways to join the online program. To join via Zoom, go to tinyurl.com/hmedina and enter your name and email address. Zoom will email a link you can use to log on at the time of the program.

The program will also be livestreamed on the Newton Public Library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.