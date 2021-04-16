Area school districts honored

Numerous school districts excelling in outcomes established around the vision for education in Kansas were recognized during the Kansas State Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, April 13.

Several area schools were honored, including Newton being named on of only 54 Commissioner Honor schools in the state.

The Kansans Can Star Recognition Program is designed to support the KESA process by providing a level of recognition that helps districts identify where they want to focus their improvement efforts.

The program recognizes district success in the outcome measures Kansans said they value. These outcomes, categorized as either quantitative or qualitative measures, are serving as a roadmap to help Kansas reach its educational vision.

Districts had to apply for recognition in the qualitative measures area. Applications were due to KSDE by Dec. 31, 2020.

District recognition in the quantitative measures area are automatically calculated by KSDE based on collected district data. No application is necessary.

Districts can receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in the qualitative measures of: Social-emotional growth; Kindergarten readiness; Individual Plan of Study; Civic engagement.

Districts can receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in these quantitative measure areas: Academically prepared for postsecondary; High school graduation; and postsecondary success.

There also were 54 districts that achieved the Commissioner’s Award; 39 received the Commissioner’s Award with Honors; and four received the Commissioner’s Award – Highest Distinction.

Area districts earning honors include:

Goessel — COPPER: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Award; BRONZE: Postsecondary Success Award; GOLD: High School Graduation Award

Halstead — COPPER: High School Graduation Award; COPPER: High School Graduation Award; BRONZE: Postsecondary Success Award; COPPER: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Award

Hesston — GOLD: High School Graduation Award; COPPER: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Award; GOLD: Postsecondary Success Award; Commissioner’s Award with Honors

Moundridge — COPPER: Kindergarten Readiness Award; COPPER: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Award

Newton — Commissioner’s Award; COPPER: Postsecondary Success Award

Sedgwick — COPPER: High School Graduation Award; COPPER: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Award; COPPER: Postsecondary Success Award

Remington — GOLD: High School Graduation Award; COPPER: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Award; BRONZE: Postsecondary Success Award