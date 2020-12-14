Roger Eichelberger: A Christmas story

Roger Eichelberger

In reference to I Kings 10:23, “King Solomon became greater than all the kings of the earth in riches and in wisdom.” How did he do that? Solomon and the Lord loved one another. In I Kings 3:5, “the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream at night; and God said, Ask what you wish me to give you.” If you want to hear what Solomon said to God and what God told him, read on in I Kings 3:6-14.

King Solomon is one of my favorite writers. He wrote and arranged for practical instructions (in Proverbs) for successful living. The Proverbs were inspired by God, for all of us to read and apply in our daily living. The introductory referencing remarks of Proverbs in the Living Bible states, the “Author: Principally Solomon ... ,” wrote the book of Proverbs in “10th century B.C. and later.” Then in Chapter 1:2-3 of Proverbs in the Living Bible, and I quote, “he wrote them to teach his people how to live — how to act in every circumstance, for he wanted them to be understanding, just and fair in everything they did.”

Here is a thought we might want to ponder. It comes from Millard Erickson’s book, “Does It Matter How I Live?” Erickson’s title to Chapter 1 is, “If the Gospel Is So Simple, Why Is Godly Living So Hard?”

Choices to be made are around us every day. Christian living does not have to be hard. Are you choosing to let your life shine with joy and kindness that promotes values of Christian living in this Christmas season? When Jesus walked on the earth, he found himself surrounded by crowds of people. Jesus possessed that magnetism talked about in Chapter 1 of my book, “those who have a magnetism about them are uplifting to be around and draw others to them!” Crowds of people wanted to hear from Him on how they could become both kind and spiritually excited.

Yes, Jesus loves you and wants to become your best friend. Read more in the Gospels of the Bible to understand that Jesus was spiritually excited to meet with people. Webster defines spirituality as “sensitivity or attachment to religious values.” Again, according to my interpretation of the definition, a spiritually active person is someone who is trying to be both sensitive and excited about promoting heart felt values of successful living in their daily life

In The Living Bible, Chapter 5 of the book of Matthew 5:3-10, we find Jesus speaking to the crowds of people: “Humble ‘people’ are very fortunate! ... for the Kingdom of Heaven is given to them. Those who mourn are fortunate! for they shall be comforted. The meek and lowly are fortunate! for the whole wide world belongs to them. Happy are those who long to be just and good, for they shall be completely satisfied. Happy are the kind and merciful, for they shall be shown mercy. Happy are those whose hearts are pure, for they shall see God. Happy are those who strive for peace — they shall be called the sons of God. Happy are those who are persecuted because they are good, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs.”

In conclusion, read on in Chapters 5-7 of Matthew about the “godly wisdom” and instruction that Jesus gives us all if we want to be filled spiritually and to receive His blessings. I invite you to deepen your spirituality in your own tradition by reading the Bible regularly with God’s help. This is “the reason for the season” of the Christmas story, telling us how God wants us to live and then sent his son as an example of how we can live our lives to the fullest with his help!

— From the book “JOB and LIFE OPPORTUNITIE$: MOVING UP” by Roger Eichelberger of Hesston, which can be purchased at Faith & Life Bookstore.