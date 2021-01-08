Library Happenings

Newton Public Library

720 N. Oak St.

Newton, KS 67114

316-283-2890

fax: 316-283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Thursday

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! Toddler and preschool StoryTime videos are released weekly, and previous videos are available for on-demand viewing. On Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, inspired by the book series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

The Big Read: Jan. 9-Feb. 21. Libraries across the greater Wichita area are participating in this year’s Big Read. This year’s selected novel is “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Borrow a copy at NPL, and visit www.newtonplks.org and the NPL Facebook page to learn about tie-in events and discussions.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Jan. 11. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tech Talk with Nathan Carr: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14. NPL IT supervisor Nathan Carr revisits and refreshes some of his tech talk topics of years past. This month: “Scan, Edit and Organize Your Photos.” Join online via Zoom.

Mythology & Me: 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Who were the ancient Greeks? How did they live? What did they believe? These and other questions will be answered during this Big Read event for kids, teens and families. Youth volunteer Hazel will interview mythology expert Jamie Banks. Join online via Zoom or watch the livestream on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen/Tween Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Read “The Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan, then join an online discussion. Contact the Library to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Visiting the Beyond with Curt Strutz: 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Curt Strutz has visited some of the most haunted places in the United States, including battlefields, houses and asylums. Join him on Zoom for an interactive online program. The program will also be streamed on the NPL Facebook page.

Big Read / Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Read and discuss this year’s Big Read selection, “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Join online via Zoom. Copies of “Circe” are available for borrowing.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Jan. 25. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Lawrence, Kan., photographer Ann Dean will present and answer questions about her photo essay, “Images from the Mind of a Bi-Racial Black Woman.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Join an online discussion of “Deception Cove” by Owen Laukkanen. The author will join us via Zoom! Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Feb. 6. Teens aged 14 and up, join an online discussion of “Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 8. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Baker, Peter and Susan Glasser. The Man Who Ran Washington. A portrait of James A. Baker III, the influential White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of State, includes coverage of the family tragedy that spurred his political career, his brokering of the reunification of Germany and his indelible role in the Gulf War. New Nonfiction

Boyne, John. A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom. From Palestine at the dawn of the first millennium A.D., and journeying across fifty countries to a life among the stars, this novel follows a family over the course of 2,000 years. New Fiction

Johnson, Daisy. Sisters. Moving in the aftermath of a school bullying incident to an abandoned family home near the shore, two fiercely loyal siblings find the nature of their bond changing in the wake of a series of revelatory encounters. New Fiction

Miller, Xander. Zo. An impoverished orphan coming of age in a 1990s Haitian fishing village runs away with a beautiful nursing student whose father does not approve of their relationship, before the

couple is separated by the 2010 earthquake. New Fiction

Morissette, Alanis and Diablo Cody. Jagged Little Pill. Published to coincide with its 25th anniversary of the Grammy Award-winning album, this official behind-the-scenes look at the powerful new musical is of interest to anyone who has been touched by this production or by Alanis Morissette’s music. New Nonfiction

Paredez, Petra “Petee.” Pie For Everyone. The author shares her personal repertoire of impeccable baking techniques that have made her pie shop, Petee’s Pie, a New York darling. Includes more than 80 recipes for pies you can make at home. New Cookbook

Petty, Kate Reed. True Story. Haunted by the roles the played in covering up the sexual assault and attempted suicide of a student 15 years earlier, reclusive ghostwriter Alice and her former schoolmate, Nick, explore memories from different viewpoints that eventually reveal what really happened. New Fiction

Samuelson, Marcus. The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food. Chef, author and television star Marcus Samuelson gathers together an unforgettable feast of food, culture, and history to highlight the diverse deliciousness of Black cooking today. New Cookbook