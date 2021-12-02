Brass choir to perform in Goessel, Peabody

Chad Frey

Newton Kansan

A pair of Christmas concerts by the McPherson Community Brass Choir are coming to the area — with concerts in Goessel and Peabody on the calendar.

"We do it for the love of music," said Jerry Toews, director of the McPherson Community Brass Choir. "...We are having a good time and that is what is all about. Brass and Chrsitmas just go together. It is so festive."

The 16 member group will perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 213 E Division Ave, Peabody; and 7:30 p.m Dec. 12 at Goessel High School, 100 E Main St., Goessel.

The McPherson Community Brass Choir was started in 1973 by Don Frederick; a retired Music Professor at McPherson College who was also a composer and arranger The group is now led by Toews.

"We have one charter member that is still with us," Toews said. "Winona Godfrey from McPherson, plays French Horn."

Players come from throughout the region. Greg Nickel, tuba; Sam Claassen, trumpet; and Dave Anderson, trombone represent Newton this season.

This year the Goessel concert is a little different. The concert Toews refers to as "the big one" on the group's calendar is moving to a new location — out of Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church and to the high school.

"The ministerial alliance thought that we had been getting pretty big audiences, and they were concerned about that size of group in the Alexanderwohl Church, so we moved it to the high school to accommodate social distancing," Toews said.

The Christmas Concert will also include The Elbiata Singers, a select group comprised of Goessel High School Students under the direction of Braden Unruh,

Unruh will be picking up a trumpet himself, part of a group of guest performers including Kyle Unruh, instrumental teacher at McPherson and Evan Koch, instrumental teacher at Goddard for a performance of Rimsky Korsakov's "Procession of Nobles."

Toews said extra trumpets were desired for the piece written in 1889 as part of the opera-ballet Mlada. The choir consists of four trumpets, five french horns, four trombones, a euphonium, a tuba and a percussionist.

The brass choir rehearses on Monday nights from mid September through mid Decemeber, and again from mid January through the end of April.

"Christmas time is our big deal. We play several places during the holidays," Toews said. " We have a very diverse group. Our youngest player is 28. We have folks playing that are probably 80 or so, and everywhere in between. There are several of us who are retired. We come from every background you can imagine — from medical doctor to auto repairmen. Bankers, lawyers, we have them all."

At the Goessel performance a free will offering to benefit local ministries will be taken.