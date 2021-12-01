Canadian Brass to offer holiday concert as part of Sunflower Performing Arts series

Nathan Bartel

Special to the Kansan

HESSTON – Lauded as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass will perform a holiday concert as part of the 2021-22 Sunflower Performing Arts season at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 S Main St, Hesston,

“Sunflower Performing Arts takes seriously our commitment to present a variety of excellent performing artists, some of whom are unfamiliar, and others, like Canadian Brass, who are well-known,” said Holly Swartzendruber, director of Sunflower Performing Arts. “We want the holiday performance in particular to be of the highest caliber, and Canadian Brass definitely fits that description.”

The quintet – Chuck Daellenbach on tuba, Brandon Ridenour and Caleb Hudson on trumpet, Achilles Liarmakopoulos on trombone and Jeff Nelsen on horn – performs classical music served up with lively dialogue and theatrical effects. The varied Canadian Brass repertoire features brass standards as well as a wide-ranging library of original arrangements, including the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, Classical works, marches, holiday favorites, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, big band, Broadway and Christian music as well as popular songs and standards.

In addition to international tours on five continents, Canadian Brass has also appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Today,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and as guest artists on “Evening at Pops” with John Williams and the Boston Pops, Beverly Sills’ “Music Around the World” and numerous PBS specials, including an appearance on “Sesame Street.”

“We are really looking forward to this concert, and a number of community folks have expressed excitement as well,” Swartzendruber said.

Single ticket prices for Canadian Brass range from $25 to $29, depending on seating section, with discounts available to students and senior citizens.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 620-327-8158 or visit the SPA website at www.hesston.edu/sunflower-performing-arts/.

Audience members will be required to wear a mask, according to current Hesston College guidelines.