Vespers concert slated for first weekend in December

The Annual Treble Clef Christmas Vespers concert is back on the calendar for the 2021 holiday season.

This year the concert will include piano music by Joan Wulf, the Treble Clef Choir, the Prairie Bronze-Handbell Choir and Hearts-4-Him.

The concert is scheduled of 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Columbus Ave, Newton.

A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Treble Clef Scholarship Fund, which awards high school seniors pursuing a college degree in music.

Wulf will perform a Piano Prelude. The Treble Clef Choir will perform Christmas favorites. The Prairie Bronze-Handbell Choir will perform bell music. Hearts 4 Him is a Men's Ensemble.