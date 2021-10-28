Holiday events begin to hit the calendar

The holiday season is arriving — and with it traditional holiday events.

One of those Newton mainstays will undergo a change this year, while another is returning to the calendar.

Due to Covid, First United Methodist Church in Newton, announced this week the church not to have a Bazaar with baked goods this year.

But there will be something on the calendar where the Bazaar once stood.

"Instead, on Nov.6, we will have a 'clean out sale,'" wrote Rita Kirkpatrick,First United Methodist Church administrative in an announcement.

That will resemble the bazaars of the past in many ways, and serve as a way to clear a path to bringing back the full bazaar in 2022.

"We have jewelry, Christmas decor and 'this and that,' Kirkpatrick wrote. "There will be bargain prices so we can clean out our storage and start to think about what Bazaar 2022 might look like.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church, 801 N. Main.

Meanwhile, the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its annual "Taste of Christmas." This year the event is planned for Nov. 11 through 13, locations have not all been set yet.

The Taste of Christmas is a chamber event during which local businesses host a holiday themed open house, and shoppers collect puzzle pieces from each business when they visit. Once shoppers fill out their puzzle boards, they can turn them in to the chamber for a chance to win a prize.

The chamber is in the process of recruiting businesses to participate in the event. Those interested in participating should contact Dyan Roberson at dyan@newtonchamberks.org.