Library happenings

Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Mon-Tues, Thurs: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wed, Fri-Sat: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Fall Leaf Fun: 10 a.m. Oct. 23. Kids and families are invited to experience autumn through fall-themed stories and rhymes, a scavenger hunt around the park, and fall leaf crafts.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Read and discuss “The Light Between Oceans,” by M.L. Stedman, with guest discussion leader Dennis Etzel, Jr. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Fourth Tuesday Photography Show & Tell: 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Join us for an end-of-year social event via Zoom video chat. Participants are invited to bring up to three photos to share and talk about informally. Photos can be emailed to sjack@newtonplks.org, or use Zoom’s “Screen Share” function to share from your computer.

Library Closed: Thursday, Oct. 28. Newton Public Library will be closed Oct. 28 so that staff may attend the Kansas Library Association annual convention in Wichita.

Harvey County Tech Enthusiasts: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Nov. 2. Meet with other tech enthusiasts to share tips, tricks and info about the latest developments in technology-related fields.

Mystery Lovers Book Club: 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Read and discuss “Home Before Dark,” by Riley Sager. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

KanCare/Medicaid Help: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5. GraceMed’s Mayra Mauricio Rosales and Esther Epp of the Kansas Division of Health Care Finance will be at the library to assist with answer questions about Medicaid/KanCare, and assist with enrollment, first and third Fridays of each month.

Teen Breakfast Book Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 6. Teens and tweens, join a discussion of “Blended,” by Sharon Draper, with breakfast goodies. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Monthly Tech Talk: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. IT supervisor Nathan Carr revisits some of his tech talk topics of years past. This month: “Free Software and Money-Saving Sites.” Join via Zoom, or watch live on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Cahokia Mounds and Ripples: 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Reuben IronHorse Kent, a member of the Iowa Tribe

of Kansas and Nebraska, will give an online talk about Cahokia Mounds, an ancient site located near modern-day St. Louis, and its connection to his tribe. Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Third Thursday Book Club: 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Read and discuss “A River Runs Through It,” by Norman Maclean. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Kansas Author Talk with Gretchen Eick: 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Gretchen Eick will give a talk and answer questions about her new nonfiction book, “They Met at Wounded Knee: The Eastmans’ Story.” Join via Zoom or watch live on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Youths ages 10-18 are invited to join Sharon Cepeda for an afternoon of Christmas crafting, with supplies provided. Masks are recommended inside the library but required for participants in this program.

Kansas Author Talk with Roxie Yonkey: 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Kansas author Roxie Yonkey will give a talk and answer questions about her new book, “100 Things To Do in Kansas Before You Die.” Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New in Large Print:

Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Cookbook Nook. Six chefs prepare to compete in an outdoor culinary event at Storyton Hall, for prizes that will boost their careers. But is there someone who can’t stand the heat?

Brandon, Will. The Wolf Hunt: A Tale of the Texas Badlands. In the desolate Croton Breaks of West Texas a spectral creature with a six-inch pawprint has spooked livestock of late. When British-born cattle baron Basil Wolverton is found dead outside his own ranch gate, cowhands and nesters whisper of an ancestral curse.

Davis, T.L. Deputized. Frank Whittaker is just an unemployed trail hand trying to recover from a night of celebration when he witnesses a bank robbery and is deputized into a posse to track the outlaws.

Doan, Amy. Lady Sunshine. For Jackie Pierce, everything changed the summer of 1979, when she spent three months of infinite freedom at her bohemian uncle's sprawling estate on the California coast.

Falvey, Patricia. The Titanic Sisters. Spanning rural Ireland to New York to Texas, this novel explores the relationship between two sisters whose lives take very different directions after they survive the sinking of the Titanic.

Johnstone, William W. The Morgans. There’s nothing particularly unusual about a legendary gunman being summoned to the lawless, bullet-riddled territory of Arizona. But when Frank Morgan rides into Tucson, he finds himself ambushed and kidnapped by a ruthless bandit.