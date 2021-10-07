Whitewater church to host concert pianist

Sam Rotman performed his 3000th concert at the Piano Exhibition Hall in Vienna, Austria in 2018. It was almost 45 years to the day that Mr. Rotman was a Laureate Winner in the 4th International Beethoven Competition which was held in Vienna in May-June 1973.

He continues to play, and will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Emmaus Church, 9070 NW Meadowlark Road, Whitewater.

During his career he has performed in nearly 60 countries.

Rotman will be performing an All-Beethoven program as well as giving his Christian testimony. Mr. Sam Rotman received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the Juilliard School in N.Y.C. and has performed internationally.

2020 marked the 250th Anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven, inaugurating the biggest celebration in the history of classical music.

During the 2020 calendar year, Rotman was planning to exclusively play the works of Beethoven as part of the celebration. However, due to Covid most of the concerts were postponed to 2021. He decided since Beethoven is still 250 until December 16th 2021, he will continue to perform the All-Beethoven concerts that were postponed from the previous year.