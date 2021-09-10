'Nature's Palette' ready to bloom at Carriage Factory Art Gallery in Newton

Special to the Kansan

The works of five female artists focused on nature and botanical themes will be on display in the main gallery at Carriage Factory Art Gallery in Newton beginning Sept. 18.

The artists included in the show include Gail Lutsch, a retired Bethel College art professor who lives in Newton; Sue Vautravers, a Wichita-based oil painter who has trained with the Scottsdale Artists’ School; Mary Johnson, an acrylics and water color painter specializing in still-lifes; Kathleen Schroeder, a multi-media artist and retired art teacher based in rural McPherson County, and Betty Eller, a former art gallery owner who has had work selected for the Art is Ageless competition.

Gallery Director Mary Lee-McDonald sees the show as “an infusion of the best parts of each season.”

All of the artists have been inspired by and created work capturing the beauty of nature from spring Irises to summer trumpet vines to winter berries. The theme of celebrating the colors found in nature fits well with what we experience this time of year in Kansas as trees change color and fields blossom in sunflowers. Nature’s Palette brings those colors indoors for gallery patrons to enjoy.

Opening meet and greet shows with the artist will be held at the gallery from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The Carriage Factory Art Gallery is located at 128 E. Sixth St. in Newton, Kan. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.