Abbott to give senior saxophone recital

Special to the Kansan

Bethel College student Caleb Abbott will give his senior saxophone recital at 7 p.m. April 24 at 7 in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center on campus.

Abbott, Wichita, is a student of Joel Boettger, Bethel College instructor of saxophone.

Abbott is scheduled to graduate from Bethel May 16 with a degree in music performance.

In his recital, he will offer a selection of classical and jazz pieces by Alexander Glazunov, Victor Morosco, Wayne Shorter and Guy Wood & Robert Mellin, as well as an original composition.

His piano accompanist is Christina Liu, D.M.A., Bethel assistant professor of music.

He will also be joined by guest musicians Thor Bonner, guitar, John Koontz, bass, and Brad Shores, drums.

At Bethel, Abbott was part of nearly every possible instrumental group, including Jazz Ensemble I, Jazz Combos I and II, Wind Ensemble, Sinfonia (orchestra), chamber groups and Steel Drum Band.

Abbott is a 2017 graduate of Maize High School.

His parents are Joe and Sue Abbott of Wichita.

Abbott’s April 24 recital is free and open to the public. However, seating will be limited, with priority given to family and friends on a pre-concert list.

All audience members must sit with physical distancing between themselves and others, unless in family groups.