Library happenings

Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Tues-Wed, Fri-Sat: 9am-6pm

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! Toddler and preschool StoryTime videos are released weekly, and previous videos are available for on-demand viewing. On Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, inspired by the book series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 1. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

NPL Live: 3 p.m. March 3. Join Dan and Sam for reading and viewing recommendations, plus the latest news from Newton Public Library. Michael Lang, director of Kansas Talking Books, will join the chat. Watch on Facebook Live.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. March. 3. Join an online discussion of “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Local Author Talk with Michael Ross: 7 p.m. March 4. Newton author Michael L. Ross will give a talk on his new book, “The Search” – the second book in his “Across the Great Divide” series of Civil War-era historical novels. Join via Zoom or watch live on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen and Tween Book Discussion: 10 a.m. March 6. Read “The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom,” by Christopher Healy, then join an online discussion. Contact the Library to sign up and get a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 8. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tech Talk with Nathan Carr: 6:30 p.m. March 11. NPL’s IT supervisor will present “Thinking of Cutting the Cable Cord?” Join via Zoom, or watch on Facebook Live.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 15. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

John Brown – Image vs. Reality: 7 p.m. March 16. Grady Atwater, administrator of the John Brown Museum State Historic Site in Osawatomie, will give an online talk about the abolitionist leader. Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. March 18. Read and discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book. Meets online via Zoom.

Spring Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 20. Weather permitting, the Library will mark the first day of spring with an outdoor used book sale. Free-will donations will be accepted, and proceeds will support summer library programming and the new building fund. Masks required.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. March 20. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and complete the crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies whether or not they can attend the meeting. Contact the Library to sign up.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 22. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. March 23. Jenny Gegg will present a free online program, “Portrait Photography: A Professional’s Perspective.” Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. March 25. Join guest facilitator Al Ortolani for an online discussion of “The Things They Carried,” by Tim O’Brien. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book. Sponsored by Humanities Kansas.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Acho, Emmanuel. Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man. The author explores such topics as white privilege, cultural appropriation and “reverse racism,” providing a space of compassion and understanding while galvanizing readers to join the antiracist fight. New Nonfiction

Clark, Josh and Chuck Bryant. Stuff You Should Know. The duo behind the successful podcast offers an unexpected look at weird, fascinating, delightful, or unexpected elements of a wide variety of topics, featuring new subjects that they’ve long wondered about and wanted to explore. New Nonfiction

Dean, Abigail. Girl A. Bequeathed the house from where she escaped her brutally abusive parents, eldest child Lex Gracie navigates complicated family loyalties in her efforts to renovate the property into a safe place for her traumatized siblings. New Fiction

Dimaline, Cherie. Empire of Wild. A story inspired by the Canadian Metis legend of the Rogarou finds a woman reconnecting with her heritage when her missing husband reappears in the form of a charismatic preacher who does not recognize her. New Fiction

Dorsey, Tim. Tropic of Stupid. Embarking on a Sunshine State road trip to meet long-lost family members, Serge Storms discovers that he may be related to a notorious serial killer before encountering a park ranger with her own mysterious agenda. New Fiction

Quinn, Cate. Black Widows. Follows the life and death of Blake Nelson, a Mormon who adopted the old polygamous ways and lived alone with his three wives, all of whom hated each other. New Fiction

Rinella, Steven. The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival. The host of the TV series and podcast draws on real-life experiences in a practical guide to outdoor wilderness survival that includes coverage of everything from navigation tools and first-aid supplies to water purification and wildlife safety. New Nonfiction

Saffitz, Claire. Dessert Person. Presents professional tips and troubleshooting strategies for sweet and savory dessert recipes, including apple and concord grape crumble pie, crispy mushroom galette, and malted forever brownies. New Cookbook