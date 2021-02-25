Newton Public Library adds circulating board game collection

The Kansan

At Newton Public Library, patrons can check out books, DVDs, STEM activity kits, WiFi hotspots… and now, board games.

Thanks to a grant from the South Central Kansas Library System, the library has added a collection of 32 circulating board games for preschoolers through adults. Collection development librarian Stefanie Knopp is planning to add more over time.

“This is just a starter collection,” Knopp said. “I tried to include some of the classics, like ‘Monopoly,’ ‘Sorry,’ and ‘Taboo.’ We also had some board games on hand that we had been using for youth programming, and we decided to go ahead and put them into circulation as well.”

The library welcomes suggestions of additional board game to purchase. Donations of games in good condition are also appreciated.

“I knew there were plenty of other libraries that had board games, and then the pandemic really brought home that we should do this,” Knopp said. “People aren’t coming into the library for programming right now, so to meet the recreational and educational needs of our community, this is something we can do.”

Board games can be borrowed two at a time and are due back after seven days. Stop by the library to see what’s available, or call 316-283-2890 to inquire and put a game or two on hold for pickup.

Games for ages 6 through adults: Double Bananagrams, Settlers of Catan, Cauldron Quest, chess, checkers, backgammon, Codenames, Connect4, Cranium, Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set, Escape Room: The Game, Monopoly, Pictureka, Q-Bitz Extreme, Racko, Risk, Scrabble, Sequence, Spot It!, Taboo, Farkel Party, Sorry!

Games for all ages: Blue-Plate Scramble, Candy Land, Feed the Woozle, Hoot Owl Hoot, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Lemonade Shake Up, Q-Bitz Junior, Race to the Treasure, Yahtzee, Boggle.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.

PHOTO CUTLINES:

Newton Public Library collection development librarian Stefanie Knopp poses for a photo with the library’s new circulating collection of board games.

Barbara Bunting was one of the first Newton Public Library patrons to borrow board games.