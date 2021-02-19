Library Happenings

The Kansan

Newton Public Library

720 N. Oak St.

Newton, KS 67114

316-283-2890

fax: 316-283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Tues-Wed, Fri-Sat: 9am-6pm

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! Toddler and preschool StoryTime videos are released weekly, and previous videos are available for on-demand viewing. On Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, inspired by the book series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and complete the crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies whether or not they can attend the meeting. Contact the Library to sign up.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Kansas Author Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Emporia State University professor emeritus Jim Hoy will give a talk about his new book, “My Flint Hills: Observations and Reminiscences from America’s Last Tallgrass Prairie.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

‘Stamped’ Eighth-Grade Book Discussion: Feb. 22-March 11. Eighth-graders are invited to join members of Newton Community for Racial Justice for online discussions of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. Two separate discussion groups will meet for three weekly sessions, on Mondays and Thursdays respectively, 7-8 p.m. Contact the Library to sign up and borrow a copy of the book.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Feb. 23. This month, Fourth Tuesday members are attending “Creativity in Lighting for Bird Photography,” with Cameron Darnell, sponsored by Great Plains Nature Photographers. Check the Fourth Tuesday Facebook group for info on how to join online, or contact the Library.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Join guest facilitator Dr. Kim Stanley for an online discussion of “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel. Meets via Zoom; contact the Library or go to www.newtonplks.org/TALK for details.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 1. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

NPL Live: 3 p.m. March 3. Join Dan and Sam for reading and viewing recommendations, plus the latest news from Newton Public Library. Michael Lang, director of Kansas Talking Books, will join the chat. Watch on Facebook Live.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. March. 3. Join an online discussion of “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Local Author Talk with Michael Ross: 7 p.m. March 4. Newton author Michael L. Ross will give a talk on his new book, “The Search” – the second book in his “Across the Great Divide” series of Civil War-era historical novels. Join via Zoom or watch live on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen and Tween Book Discussion: 10 a.m. March 6. Read “The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom,” by Christopher Healy, then join an online discussion. Contact the Library to sign up and get a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 8. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tech Talk with Nathan Carr: 6:30 p.m. March 11. NPL’s IT supervisor will present “Thinking of Cutting the Cable Cord?” Join via Zoom, or watch on Facebook Live.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 15. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

John Brown – Image vs. Reality: 7 p.m. March 16. Grady Atwater, administrator of the John Brown Museum State Historic Site in Osawatomie, will give an online talk about the abolitionist leader. Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. March 18. Read and discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book. Meets online via Zoom.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. March 20. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and complete the crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies whether or not they can attend the meeting. Contact the Library to sign up.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New DVDs Now Available: Love and Monsters, Princess of the Row, Terminator Dark Fate, Dreamland

Alone. Jessica, recently widowed, flees the city and is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man’s cabin. Her escape lands her in the heart of an untamed wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival. Rated R. DVD

Echo Boomers. When a recent college graduate is pulled into a criminal underground operation, he finds his peers fighting the system by stealing from the rich and giving to themselves. With nothing to lose, they leave behind a trail of destruction. Rated R. DVD

Robo. An imaginative 12-year-old boy forms a friendship with ROBO, a malfunctioning robot his parents designed to rescue people from dangerous situations. Children’s DVD

The 24th. When the all-black 24th infantry of the United States Army is sent to the South, the troop is pushed to their limit. DVD

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3. After opting not to flee to Canada with her baby, June struggles to strike back against the regime despite overwhelming odds. The first two seasons are also available. DVD

Wander. A private eye becomes increasingly paranoid as he is convinced that a small-town murder is part of the same “conspiracy cover up” that caused the death of his daughter. Rated R. DVD