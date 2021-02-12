Library happenings

The Kansan

Newton Public Library

Library Hours:

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Thursday

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! Toddler and preschool StoryTime videos are released weekly, and previous videos are available for on-demand viewing. On Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, inspired by the book series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Kansas Author Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Emporia State University professor emeritus Jim Hoy will give a talk about his new book, “My Flint Hills: Observations and Reminiscences from America’s Last Tallgrass Prairie.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Read and discuss “The Long Ships,” a Viking adventure novel by Frans G. Bengtsson. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book and learn how to connect to the discussion online via Zoom.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and complete the crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies whether or not they can attend the meeting. Contact the Library to sign up.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

‘Stamped’ Eighth-Grade Book Discussion: Feb. 22-March 11. Eighth-graders are invited to join members of Newton Community for Racial Justice for online discussions of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. Two separate discussion groups will meet for three weekly sessions, on Mondays and Thursdays respectively, 7-8 p.m. Contact the Library to sign up and borrow a copy of the book.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Feb. 23. This month, Fourth Tuesday members are attending “Creativity in Lighting for Bird Photography,” with Cameron Darnell, sponsored by Great Plains Nature Photographers. Check the Fourth Tuesday Facebook group for info on how to join online, or contact the Library.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Join guest facilitator Dr. Kim Stanley for an online discussion of “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel. Meets via Zoom; contact the Library or go to www.newtonplks.org/TALK for details.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 1. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

NPL Live: 3 p.m. March 3. Join Dan and Sam for reading and viewing recommendations, plus the latest news from Newton Public Library. Michael Lang, director of Kansas Talking Books, will join the chat. Watch on Facebook Live.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. March. 3. Join an online discussion of “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Local Author Talk with Michael Ross: 7 p.m. March 4. Newton author Michael L. Ross will give a talk on his new book, “The Search” – the second book in his “Across the Great Divide” series of Civil War-era historical novels. Join via Zoom or watch live on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen and Tween Book Discussion: 10 a.m. March 6. Read “The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom,” by Christopher Healy, then join an online discussion. Contact the Library to sign up and get a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. March 8. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tech Talk with Nathan Carr: 6:30 p.m. March 11. NPL’s IT supervisor will present “Thinking of Cutting the Cable Cord?” Join via Zoom, or watch on Facebook Live.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Dreamland. Amid the Great Depression, Eugene dreams of escaping his small Texas town. When he discovers wounded, fugitive bank robber Allison Wells, he must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved. DVD

Gudenkauf, Heather. This Is How I Lied. A pregnant detective investigates a new piece of evidence before uncovering dangerous secrets from the cold-case murder of her best friend 25 years earlier. New Fiction

Kasasian, M.R.C. The Ghost Tree. A skeleton is discovered buried in the woods. Though most clues have long since decayed, it is wearing the necklace a teenage girl had on the day she disappeared nearly 30 years earlier. Detective Betty Church is determined to solve the case once and for all. New Fiction

Love and Monsters. After monsters take over the world, humanity is forced to take refuge underground. Joel ventures out into the perilous above-ground realm after discovering that his high school sweetheart lives just 85 miles away. DVD

Princess of the Row. A runaway foster child will stop at nothing to live with the only family she knows: her homeless, mentally-ill veteran father, who lives on the streets of LA’s skid row. DVD

Terminator: Dark Fate. Decades after Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. Starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. DVD

Thompson, Victoria. City of Schemes. After the Great War, Elizabeth Miles and Gideon Bates plan their wedding and welcome home old friends now discharged from the army. They must come to the aid of their friend Archie, who may be the victim of a con-woman, while also fending off their worst enemy. Book 4 in the “Counterfeit Lady” series. New Fiction

Willis, Connie. Take a Look at the Five and Ten. In this heartwarming holiday novella, Grandma Elving’s grandchildren discover that her “flashbulb memories” – vivid recollections caused by past trauma – are more unusual than they ever imagined. New Fictio