Library happenings

Newton Public Library

720 N. Oak St.

Newton, KS 67114

316-283-2890

fax: 316-283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

9 a.m-6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Thursday

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! Toddler and preschool StoryTime videos are released weekly, and previous videos are available for on-demand viewing. On Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, inspired by the book series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

The Big Read: Ongoing through Feb. 21. Libraries across the greater Wichita area are participating in this year’s Big Read. This year’s selected novel is “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Borrow a copy at NPL, and visit www.newtonplks.org and the NPL Facebook page to learn about tie-in events and discussions.

Teen/Tween Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Read “The Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan, then join an online discussion. Contact the Library to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Visiting the Beyond with Curt Strutz: 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Curt Strutz has visited some of the most haunted places in the United States, including battlefields, houses and asylums. Join him on Zoom for an interactive online program. The program will also be streamed on the NPL Facebook page.

Big Read / Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Read and discuss this year’s Big Read selection, “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Join online via Zoom. Copies of “Circe” are available for borrowing.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Jan. 25. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Lawrence, Kan., photographer Ann Dean will present and answer questions about her photo essay, “Images from the Mind of a Bi-Racial Black Woman.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Join an online discussion of “Deception Cove” by Owen Laukkanen. The author will join us via Zoom! Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Feb. 6. Teens aged 14 and up, join an online discussion of “Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 8. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tech Talk: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11. NPL IT supervisor Nathan Carr revisits and refreshes some of his tech talk topics of years past. This month: “Video Calls: Skype vs. Google Hangouts vs. Zoom.” Join via Zoom; check Facebook for details.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Kansas Author Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Emporia State University professor emeritus Jim Hoy will give a talk about his new book, “My Flint Hills: Observations and Reminiscences from America’s Last Tallgrass Prairie.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Read and discuss “The Long Ships,” a Viking adventure novel by Frans G. Bengtsson. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book and learn how to connect to the discussion online via Zoom.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Barres, E.A. They’re Gone. A northern Virginia freelance editor and a Baltimore bartender search for answers and scramble to protect their surviving loved ones when the seemingly unrelated deaths of their husbands expose devastating secrets. New Fiction

Carson, Anne. Norma Jeane Baker of Troy. This poetic meditation on female beauty explores the lives and myths of Marilyn Monroe and Helen of Troy, iconic beauties who lived millennia apart. “Norma Jeane Baker of Troy” debuted as a play at The Shed in New York City. New Play

Lethem, Jonathan. The Arrest. Working as an organic farmer in a near-future world devoid of technology, a former Los Angeles screenwriter unexpectedly reconnects with his once-famous partner,

who has retrofitted a nuclear-powered digger to launch an unknown agenda. New Fiction

Littell, Robert. Comrade Koba. After the death of his father and the arrest of his mother during the Stalinist purge of Jewish doctors, young Leon Rozental hides in the secret rooms of the House on the Embankment, where he encounters a high-ranking Soviet officer with disturbing insights into the thoughts and actions of Joseph Stalin. New Fiction

Lou, Ethan. Field Notes From a Pandemic. Equal parts travelogue and pandemic guide, journalist Ethan Lou examines the societal effects of COVID-19 and takes us on a mesmerizing journey around a world that will never be the same. New Nonfiction

Nugent, Liz. Little Cruelties. Conditioned by a cruel mother to compete for attention, three brothers endure and perpetuate dangerous emotional trauma that escalates until one of them loses his life. New Fiction

Wright, C.D. One With Others. The author returns to her native Arkansas and examines an explosive incident grounded in the Civil Rights Movement. Wright interweaves oral histories, hymns, lists, interviews, newspaper accounts, and personal memories – especially those of her mentor, V – as she draws directly upon the voices of witnesses, neighbors, police, activists, and a group of black students at the eye of the storm. Nonfiction Poetry

Wright, N.T. Broken Signposts: How Christianity Makes Sense of the World. A follow-up to "Simply Christian" draws on the Gospel of John to explain the potential of such Christian tenets as justice, freedom, and