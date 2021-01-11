McPherson Public Library announces quilt shows

Special to the Sentinel

uilts by the McPherson Quilt Guild Featured at Public Library

Library patrons can once again view the detailed artistry of the McPherson Quilt Guild at the McPherson Public Library during January and February.

The guild is offering two shows. For the first show, which opened on Jan. 6, the guild highlights quilts that they have given as gifts to family, friends and various organizations over the years. "Quilters Like to Give: Seasons of Giving Through the Years" focuses on generosity, and will be on display throughout the month of January.

In February "Quilters Like to Learn: My Heart Belongs to Quilting" will bring out a little love as the quilters share a few of the items they created which were inspired by their guest speakers over the past year.

The McPherson Quilt Guild was started by a group of women who were interested in quilts as an art form. This is their 32nd year as a community organization.

For more information about this event, or other library events, call the library at 245-2570, or email them at library@macpl.org.