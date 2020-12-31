Series of art classes offered

Beth Burns will lead a monthly series of art classes called Sat "Art" Days from January through May in conjunction with Carriage Factory Art Gallery.

The classes will be offered online and recorded if participants can not participate live.

Classes will include a themed painting and two or three other activities.

Themes include:

Jan. 9: Snow

Feb. 6: Hearts

March 6: Spring/St. Patrick's Day

April 3: Earth Day

May 1: Mother's Day.

Class participants can expect to "get messy and have fun," according to a new release.

Cost is $12 for single class or $50 for all five. Kits can be picked up a week before class. The first class is Jan. 9. Following classes are Feb. 6, March 6, April 3 and May 1. Register by calling 316-284-2749 or online at www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.