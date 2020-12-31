Land ownership stories topic of presentation

Florence Schloneger and Pauline Sharp will share their family stories related to land ownership, economics, education and identity during a "Sunday Afternoon at the Museum" at 3 p.m. Jan. 10.

Schloneger’s ancestors immigrated to Kansas in the 1800s while Sharp’s relatives, as members of the Kanza tribe, lived in central Kansas for centuries prior to the arrival of Europeans. Schloneger is a retired Mennonite minister. Sharp is a Kaw tribal member and board member of the Kanza Heritage Society.

The program is free and made possible by Humanities Kansas. Hosted by Kauffman Museum in North Newton, the presentation is an online event.

• Sign up to attend on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../tZEkdu6hqDgoHN1aqHoqol8HuYoD6

• The conversation will also be broadcasted live on the Kauffman Museum Facebook page.

This event is a public program to accompany the current special exhibition, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America," a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition drawing on the history and culture of rural America to provoke fresh thinking and spark conversations about the future and sustainability of rural communities.

As a host site, Kauffman Museum will display a complementary exhibition, "Of Land & People: Our Community at the Crossroads of Change," and host public programs that spark conversations about life in rural Kansas.