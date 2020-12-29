One foot at a time: Small works featured at art gallery

Ever wondered what an artist can do with 1 square foot of space?

The answer is currently at the Carriage Factory Gallery, as "One Foot In Front of the Other," the annual 12x12 Small Wonders exhibit, hangs in the Susan Koehn Gallery.

The show, which features entries from nearly two dozen artists, was also a competition where all attendees were encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork.

Through a combination of online and in-person voting, Jurius Krevins' work "Smile" — the portrait of a woman wearing a mask — was named the people's choice winner. He received a $100 prize from the Carriage Factory Art Gallery.

Artists participating in the show were Velera Adams, Kayann Ausherman, Peter Jacob Grumblefox, Aaron Bowman, Betty Eller, Andy Brown, Elizabeth Corbett, John Ellert, Marilyn Friesen, Mary Goering, Diane Goldschmidt, Mary Johnson, Barbara Kae, Juris Krievens, Mary Lee McDonald, Cheryl Lindstrom, Nancy Lutrell, Debra Mitchell, Bob Neace, Kelly Nachtigal, Stephen Perry, Bob Pomeroy, Cassandra Smith, Jeffery Sparks, Kathy Waltner, Mark Ward, Jennifer Weiger and Carol Zerger.

Kansan photographer Michelle Clark captured several images from the exhibit. For more photos, visit thekansan.com.