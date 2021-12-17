MKC, Progressive Ag to merge

MKC Cooperative, headquartered in Moundridge, recently announced a merger with Progressive Ag Cooperative, headquartered in Wellington.

“Together, we have identified benefits and we look forward to working together for the future of our cooperatives, the members and our employees,” said MKC board chair. “The synergy we can gain by combining the two organizations will allow our cooperatives to continue to achieve more success.”

The Board of Directors of both Progressive Ag Cooperative and MKC have unanimously approved a Letter of Intent to pursue an Agreement and Plan of Merger, which if supported by the members of Progressive Ag Cooperative, would result in the merger of Progressive Ag Cooperative with MKC.

MKC operates more than 30 locations through central and southwest Kansas. Progressive Ag Cooperative operates 13 locations through south central Kansas.

“This merger would provide improved efficiencies in operations where both companies currently have grain assets, create opportunities to expand our technology and other services to producers’ operations in our footprint, resulting in improved financial performance, and ensuring our relevancy in the industry,” said Derek Totten, board chair for Progressive Ag Cooperative.

He said the primary focus for Progressive Ag is “Increasing and improving the value to both members and employees. "

“After considerable due diligence, we believe unification is the best way to generate stockholder value and benefits, compete in the marketplace, and build a strong foundation for the future,” Totten said.

Progressive Ag Cooperative and MKC are currently finalizing due diligence and developing the required merger documents to be approved by both boards. A vote by Progressive Ag Cooperative members will be required to approve the merger, which is anticipated to take place early in 2022.

Progressive Ag’s Parent Cooperatives are Danville Coop, Est. 1952 and Wellington Farmers Coop, Est 1957. Progressive Ag Coop currently serves more than 1200 members.

MKC was founded in 1965, currently service than 8,300 members,