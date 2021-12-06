Business buzz

Hahn receives Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

Hannah Hahn, CRPC®, a financial advisor with Ironstone Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Newton has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®) through The College of Financial Planning.

Hahn successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations that cover pre-and post-retirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations.

Hahn graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Agricultural Economics. She has six years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Ironstone Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Hahn at 316-284-2445 or visit the Ameriprise office at TownCenter- Suite 110, 120 West Sixth Street, Newton, KS 67114.

Credit unions announce merger

Heartland Credit Union of Hutchinson and Farmers Credit Union of Hays announce their intention to merge. The Boards of Directors of both credit unions agreed this partnership creates great opportunity and value for the combined memberships.

Heartland opened a Newton branch in 2005 at 2201 S Kansas Ave. as a full service location with three drive-thru lanes and a 24-hour ATM in addition to in-person services.

The merger will create a credit union with just over $500 million in assets and 33,000 members. One branch in Hays will join the eight HCU branches in Hutchinson, Haven, Newton and Wichita, including the Salthawk Center Branch inside Hutchinson High School. The combined credit unions will operate under the Heartland Credit Union name and leadership team.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome Farmers Credit Union members to Heartland,” said Dan Springer, Heartland Credit Union President/CEO. “Our wide range of financial products, along with market leading rates, will provide excellent value to their members. It will also provide HCU the opportunity to expand our coverage area, better serving the growing number of Heartland members in central Kansas.”

Farmers Credit Union located, in Hays, KS, was founded in 1953 by a group of farmers with proceeds from a bake sale. Farmers now serves over 1,000 members with assets of over $17 million.

Initial discussions regarding a potential merger started after Farmers President Guy Forell announced his intention to leave the credit union later in 2021. All other Farmers Credit Union employees will be retained. Farmers Credit Union will be entering into a management agreement with Heartland to ensure a smooth transition for members and employees.

The merger is contingent on final due diligence, regulatory approval, and a vote of the membership. Once regulatory approval is received, a merger packet and ballot will be made available to all members in good-standing. This should take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Heartland Credit Union currently serves more than 32,000 members and manages more than $480 million in assets. It was founded as The Hutchinson Teachers Credit Union in 1948.

AGCO’s Fendt Rogator® 900 Wins CropLife IRON 2021 Product of the Year

AGCO Corporation, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, received CropLife IRON’s 2021 Product of the Year for the Fendt Rogator® 900 Series Applicator on November 30 at the Agricultural Retailers Association Conference and Expo in San Antonio, Texas.

The award is based on reader nominations and voting for the year’s top new product innovations.

AGCO has a manufacturing facility in Hesston

“The Fendt® Rogator team is very pleased to accept CropLife IRON’s Product of the Year award” said Greg Pumo, marketing director, application equipment, Fendt North America. “The product was designed to meet the needs of both farmers and retail operators by providing flexible capabilities in a format that improves usability and delivers great return on investment. The tremendous response it’s received from customers and the industry have us very excited about the future.”

The Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator is a self-propelled, rear-mounted boom applicator with dual-position, adjustable crop clearance for use from pre-plant to tall crops. The machine adjusts between standard (56-60”) and high clearance (72-76”) in less than 45 seconds with the push of a button. It can also be switched between liquid, dry pneumatic, or dry spinner delivery systems in as little as two hours. The result is a single, versatile solution for year-round application of liquid or dry crop nutrients and crop protection products and seeding of cover crops, replacing multiple machines and optimizing equipment investment. The applicator’s innovative design and versatility also allow for better control of timing and methods of applying products to help optimize yields and investment in crop care products.

“CropLife IRON started the Product of the Year competition so our readers would have the chance to vote for their favorite product releases each year,” said Eric Sfiligoj, editor, CropLife and CropLife IRON magazines. “I’m happy that we were able to continue this fine tradition for the 2021 calendar year by honoring AGCO for the release of the company’s Fendt Rogator unit. This model was the overwhelming choice for the annual ShowStopper Award at this summer’s Midwest AG Industries Exposition (MAGIE), and now it has added the Product of the Year trophy to its list of awards as well.”



Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kansas names new vice president

TOPEKA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), the state's largest health insurer, announced today that Clay Britton will join the company in the role of vice president, legal and compliance services and general counsel.

As vice president and general counsel, Britton will provide legal counsel, manage litigation, lead the company's legal services department and will oversee the records management program. He will also serve as corporate secretary for BCBSKS.

"We're thrilled to have Clay join our team. He's a seasoned attorney and a top-notch professional,” Matt All, president/CEO said. “He's the best of Kansas, which is exactly why we're glad he's going to be part of our team at Blue Cross."

Britton comes to BCBSKS from the Office of Governor Laura Kelly, where he has served as chief counsel since 2019. In addition to providing legal counsel to the Governor and her staff, he collaborated with and oversaw the work of attorneys in 13 cabinet agencies. Britton also previously served for two years as an assistant United States attorney, as an associate with Lathrop & Gage LLP, and as the assistant attorney general in the Office of the Kansas Attorney General.

Britton will begin his role with BCBSKS in December 2021.