Credit unions announce merger

Heartland Credit Union of Hutchinson and Farmers Credit Union of Hays announced Dec. 2 their intention to merge.

Heartland opened a Newton branch in 2005 at 2201 S Kansas Ave. as a full service location with three drive-thru lanes and a 24-hour ATM in addition to in-person services.

The merger will create a credit union with just over $500 million in assets and 33,000 members. One branch in Hays will join the eight HCU branches in Hutchinson, Haven, Newton and Wichita, including the Salthawk Center Branch inside Hutchinson High School. The combined credit unions will operate under the Heartland Credit Union name and leadership team.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome Farmers Credit Union members to Heartland,” said Dan Springer, Heartland Credit Union President/CEO. “Our wide range of financial products, along with market leading rates, will provide excellent value to their members. It will also provide HCU the opportunity to expand our coverage area, better serving the growing number of Heartland members in central Kansas.”

Farmers Credit Union located, in Hays, KS, was founded in 1953 by a group of farmers with proceeds from a bake sale. Farmers now serves over 1,000 members with assets of over $17 million.

Initial discussions regarding a potential merger started after Farmers President Guy Forell announced his intention to leave the credit union later in 2021. All other Farmers Credit Union employees will be retained. Farmers Credit Union will be entering into a management agreement with Heartland to ensure a smooth transition for members and employees.

The merger is contingent on final due diligence, regulatory approval, and a vote of the membership. Once regulatory approval is received, a merger packet and ballot will be made available to all members in good-standing. This should take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Heartland Credit Union currently serves more than 32,000 members and manages more than $480 million in assets. It was founded as The Hutchinson Teachers Credit Union in 1948