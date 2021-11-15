More than 20 businesses participate in holiday kick-off

Last weekend the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce launched the holiday season downtown with the annual "Taste of Christmas."

This year the event featured 23 participating businesses.

"It is a pretty good number for covid,," said Diane Roberson with the Chamber of Commerce.

That number, she said, was down from some past years.

The Taste of Christmas is a chamber event during which local businesses host a holiday themed open house, and shoppers collect puzzle pieces from each business when they visit. Once shoppers fill out their puzzle boards, they can turn them in to the chamber for a chance to win a prize.

Roberson said participation was strong, though on Monday she had not picked up all of the completed puzzles.

"I was out Saturday. I checked, and they had gone through 90 or so pieces," Roberson said.

Winners will be drawn this week, likely at the Chamber Breakfast on Friday.

Participating businesses included: Miller Insurance Agency; Et Cetera Shop; Baker Furniture & Carpet; The Graphic Tee; River Mill Woods; Famous Footwear; Phoenix Originals; Vanderbilt's; Newton Tuxedos and Accessories; Newton Public Library; Carriage Factory Art Gallery; Flowers by Ruzen; Faith & Life Bookstore; Marshall Furniture; Prairy Market & Deli; Anderson's Bookstore & Office Supply; Health E-Quip; Caring Hands Humane Society; McCabe Dentistry; and Grand Central Senior Center.