Newton company sold to employees

In 1994 Alan Vogts started his own construction company, building the company over the course of several decades. Now is the time for him to step away.

nullHe, and three of his employees, announced the sale of the company to three employees this month.

“Vogts Construction has the best Employees on the planet. The next generations to come is the future of all things and I am excited for this great group of individuals," Alan Vogts said. "They have the desire to carry the quality construction services of Vogts Construction far into the future"

Vogts will remain available to the new owners on an as needed basis as a consultant and mentor.

Vogts Construction Company based out of Newton was purchased on Sept. 30, 2021, by employees Cody Palmer, President, John Marble, Vice President and Jessica Lempke, Controller.

The new owners are excited to see this acquisition come to reality.

“For me this is the most exciting opportunity in my professional career. Newton is a great community to be part of and I am excited for the future of Vogts Construction." Lempke said.

As the new owners they are embracing the opportunity to provide leadership and carry on the Vogts name.

Although ownership has changed the goal remains the same to provide the highest quality of construction services to our existing and future clients.

"Owning a Company has been my dream since I was younger, I wanted to be a part of something that I was extremely passionate about and could make other dreams become a reality." Palmer said. "Alan Vogts has been instrumental in my growth within the construction industry, and I am beyond excited to have this opportunity and making my dream come true as an Owner.”

The company will continue serving tcommercial, residential and industrial building markets.

“I am thrilled to continue the Vogts’ tradition of excellence, service and value," Marble said.