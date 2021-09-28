Business Buzz

Insurance company donates to New Hope

Goodville Mutual Casualty, represented locally by Miller Insurance of Newton, recently donated to New Hope Shelter.

Between Goodville and matching frunds from Miller Insurance, a $650 donation as made to the nonprofit.

New Hope Shelter, Inc. is to provide a sanctuary for those experiencing homelessness in Harvey, Marion, Butler, and McPherson Counties. New Hope Shelter, housed on the EmberHope campus in Newton, is a 501c3 non-profit .

Twenty-six local churches team up on rotation to supply the shelter with volunteer staff and evening meals for a week at a time.

Bethel to host business event

Bethel College is hosting a "Get to Know the Community" event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 campus.

The purpose of the event is to invite local businesses to connect with students and share about job/internship and volunteer opportunities, as well as amenities and services and/or products and services that students can access during their time at Bethel.

For businesses to sign up, register with Megan Kershner by Oct. 4 at mkershner@bethelks.edu.

Prairie View names Jensen as psychology Intern

Both sharing and encountering personal stories can change one’s life.

“While studying at Bethel College, I was connected with a variety of mental health agencies, services, and supports in the area,” said Laura Jensen, MSEd, LMLP-T. “Hearing first person-accounts of mental health and mental health system experiences motivated me to continue in this field.”

Jensen steps into the role as a psychology intern at Prairie View’s main campus in Newton, located at 1901 E. First Street. She will work with individuals of all ages, focusing on treatment closely tied to systemic, external conflicts.

“My graduate program emphasized systems-thinking, and this perspective helps me consider how larger policies, cultural norms and practices impact mental health,” Jensen said.

Her current responsibilities entail individual therapy for children and adolescents, co-facilitation of two group therapy groups, psychological assessment, and coordinating client care with staff in various departments. Jensen says she is excited to broaden her ability to work with people across the lifespan, after spending most of her clinical experience with adults.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Bethel College, Newton, a master’s degree in Education from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind., and is presently enrolled in a doctorate program of Counseling Psychology from Purdue University.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Prairie View at 800-992-6292.

Hiebert sworn in

TOPEKA— Reece Dean Hiebert, Walton, was sworn in as a Kansas attorney on Sept. 24.

Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination were sworn in as Kansas attorneys in either an in-person ceremony or by videoconference.

Hesston College welcomes new employees for 2021-22

Hesston College announces new faculty and staff joining the campus community for the 2021-22 year.

Faculty:

● Ashley Christensen, professor of English

● Luke Gilstrap, professor of English

● Navante Peacock, professor of psychology

Staff:

● Julie Banks, executive coordinator, president’s office

● Kellory Blanchard, campus counselor

● Joe Capuchino, head cross country coach

● Veronica Esparza, dining services assistant

● Thomas Gaskell, head women’s soccer coach

● Luke Go, institutional data and media services administrator

● Joan Griffing, interim academic dean

● Alma Huerta, admissions counselor

● Mary Jantz, environmental specialist

● Holly Kendall, environmental specialist

● Melissa Landis, library assistant

● Jen Lehman, development officer

● Lisa Longacher, development officer

● Zach McCloud, assistant baseball coach

● Elizabeth Miller, resident director

● Tim Parrish, facilities specialist/plumber

● Kassidy Pflughoeft, interim head volleyball coach

● Sara Jane Phillips, preschool assistant

● Tim Shuart, director of information technology

● Jace Snodgrass, staff flight instructor

● Paulina Diaz Solano, visit coordinator

● Lowell Stephens, head men’s golf coach

● Dominic Visentin, assistant baseball coach

● Christina Wankum, admissions counselor

● Mattie Warner, graphic designer

● Keli Wray, preschool assistant

Job fair seeking participants

The next KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair is Sept. 29-30. The job fair will begin at 8am on September 29 and end at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 – you can join via computer, smart phone or tablet.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to live chat and interview virtually with employers as the employers schedule allows, so please dress professionally!

Registration for employers and job seekers currently open.

Job seekers: Upload your most recent resume into your account. If you need assistance with a resume, please contact your nearest Workforce Center at (877) 509-6757.

KDOT requesting comments on STIP amendment

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document.

The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.

The approval of the STIP amendment requires a public comment period, which concludes Oct. 6. To make comments on the amendment, contact KDOT’s Division of Program and Project Management at (785) 296-3254.

This information is available in alternative accessible formats. To obtain an alternative format, contact the KDOT Division of Communications, (785) 296-3585 (Voice/Hearing Impaired-711).