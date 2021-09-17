Bethel College maintains high positions in national rankings

Melanie Zuercher

Special to the Kansan

Bethel College remains in the Top 15, the highest at No. 15 of any Kansas institution in the Washington Monthly annual list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges.”

Washington Monthly rates four-year colleges and universities based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: the degree to which they recruit and graduate students of modest means (social mobility); produce the scholarship and scholars that drive economic growth and human flourishing (research); and encourage students to be active citizens and serve their country (service).

“Bachelor’s Colleges” are those that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees. Bethel was #15 out of 244 schools ranked.

See the complete list at washingtonmonthly.com/2021college-guide/bachelors

Bethel also placed well in the annual “Best Colleges” issue published by U.S. News & World Report.

In the list of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” Bethel lands at #31 among schools that award mostly bachelor’s degrees and are located in the 12-state region that covers Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Bethel also shows up on more specialized lists within that regional ranking.

It appears at #31 among “Best Value Schools” and #41 for “Top Performers in Social Mobility.”

“Best Value Schools” are chosen based on a calculation that considers academic quality plus the 2020-21 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.

Only schools ranked in or near the top half of their categories are included, because U.S. News considers the most significant values to be colleges that are above average academically.

“Top Performers in Social Mobility” puts Bethel among those schools U.S. News considers “more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of [economically] disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.”

In addition to academic reputation, faculty resources, financial resources and social mobility, the U.S. News rankings also take into account graduation and retention rates, student selectivity for the entering class (high school class standing, for example), alumni giving and graduate indebtedness.

You can explore Bethel’s rankings in more detail by going to www.usnews.com/best-colleges/bethel-college-1905/overall-rankings or see the complete Midwest list https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-colleges-midwest