Business Buzz

Wiens recognized

Adrian & Pankratz, P.A. attorney Cynthia A. Wiens was recently recognized in the Wichita Business Journal's category for Women Who Lead in Legal series. Cindy was profiled in the magazine and will be recognized at an event hosted by the Wichita Business Journal at a later time.

The business journal recognized women in the legal profession who offer guidance and support to their colleagues, contributing to the success of those around them.

In her recent profile, Cindy discussed how she became involved in the legal profession, her career path, advice for young women who want to be a part of the legal profession, and mentors of her own.

For young women interested in a legal career, Cindy advises, “check it out, ask questions, find a shadowing or internship opportunity, and then just go for it. A law degree opens the doors to so many possible careers – in and out of private practice, in and out of the courtroom.”

When asked about her own mentors, Cindy says she will be forever grateful to Adrian & Pankratz, P.A. founding partner Tom Adrian, because his patience, guidance, and mentorship have been invaluable to her, adding, “Someday, I hope to master his example of the fine art of leadership which quietly inspires and challenges others to confidently and persistently strive to do their best.”

Miller Steps into new position at Prairie View

Prairie View announced Friday the selection of Bryant Miller, LCMFT, RPT, as the new Director of Community and Rehabilitation Services. Miller has served for five years as a Marriage and Family Therapist, as well as a Registered Play Therapist, at Prairie View’s Newton and Marion County Offices.

“I came to Prairie View when I first started because of the people, and I have stayed because of the people,” Miller said. “It is an excellent team to be a part of and make a difference in our community.”

Previously providing mental health consultation and observation in preschools throughout Marion County, Miller will now coordinate with community stakeholders and service providers, lead the community support staff team and build school-based programs to best meet the mental health needs of the communities that Prairie View serves.

Miller’s goal is to continue to build relationships with and expand school-based services to any district who is interested in collaborating. “This comes with an overarching goal of helping our communities understand what services are available to them and work to overcome the overall stigma of mental health,” says Miller.

Prairie View’s Community and Rehabilitation Services program provides community case management for children and adults to implement therapy goals in community settings. Furthermore, housing assistance and resource programs are extended to adults that may need extra support in reaching their personal goals within their community.

Bethel communications director honored with regional marketing award

When the Wichita Business Journal named the recipients of its 2nd annual Marketing Awards on Aug. 26, only one came from a small private college – Bethel College’s director for institutional communications and marketing.

At Bethel for two-and-a-half years, Tricia Clark has overseen an award-winning rebranding campaign for the college along with managing all the other requirements of the job.

The WBJ’s Marketing Awards go to Wichita-area professionals who “excel in making their company or organization look and perform its best.”

The awards honor professionals who use “strategic planning as an effective way of promoting a message or brand to customers and the community; build high-performance teams around them; lead in devising strategies that maximize the return on investment for the company [or organization]; exhibit a strong corporate social responsibility; are involved in the community.”

As an English literature graduate of Kansas State University, Galva native Clark’s “original plan was to be an editorial intern at Graywolf Press in St. Paul, Minn., apply to an MFA program in writing, and eventually teach at a higher education institution.”

She did the internship as planned and then made a turn, into marketing independent publishers that were located worldwide, which led to her interest in the field of marketing.

Before coming to Bethel, she worked in marketing in Lindsborg for several years.

At Bethel, Clark is “responsible for articulating the image and consistent messaging for Bethel College to attract students, inspire support and gain the attention of the media and other publics through various marketing avenues,” she said.

She leads a team of three, overseeing all campus marketing – print and digital – Bethel publications, website and social media content, and media relations efforts.

“Ultimately I am responsible for raising the profile of the college, recruiting students, retaining students and fundraising through communication and marketing efforts,” she said.

“Bethel students will make a difference in the world. I’m committed to marketing to prospective students who want to live out the Bethel mission and vision.

“It is easy to promote and create messaging for Bethel because I believe in the college’s direction and leadership. In addition, I feel I have found an institution whose mission resonates with me personally.”

Asked for her greatest achievement at Bethel thus far, she notes the rebranding – all graphic design and identity, along with the tagline “We Are Threshers.”

“My team of [graphic designer] Erin Myrtle, [former multimedia coordinator] Taylor Brown and [writer/editor] Melanie Zuercher took approximately a year to come up with the concept, brand identity, design and look.

“We won a CASE award for our efforts. I am simply very proud of the new overall conceptualization of what it means to be a Bethel Thresher.”

KDOT requests information for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation Program

The Kansas Department of Transportation is announcing a Request for Information (RFI) in advance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the state’s most traveled highways.

Through this RFI, KDOT seeks to receive input from industry stakeholders and potential applicants that will help develop program criteria for awarding funding toward the installation of EV charging equipment. KDOT has identified approximately 12 preliminary locations for the installation of Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations (50 kW or greater) to improve public access to charging stations every 50 miles along primary corridors.

Proposed EV charging station locations (within 5 miles of corridor exit):

I-70 – Oakley/Grainfield/Grinnell area

I-70 – WaKeeney

I-70 – Russell

I-70 – Ellsworth/U.S. 156 exit

I-70 – Abilene to Junction City area

I-70 – Manhattan to Paxico area

I-35 – Ottawa

I-35 – Emporia

I-35 – Cassoday to Matfield-Green area

I-35 – Belle Plain – Wellington Area

I-135 – Newton/North Newton

S. 81 -- Concordia

Nationwide there has been a strong push for the adoption of electric vehicles from both the public and private sectors. While some charging infrastructure already exists, it’s important for Kansas to ensure continuity of travel across the state for travelers and commerce.

“KDOT wants to work in partnership with the private sector to expand EV charging stations,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This RFI is the first step in that process.”

Funding for the charging stations is provided by the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust, which made approximately $2 million available to Kansas for EV charging infrastructure.

Responses to this RFI must be emailed to kdot.designcontracts@ks.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

More information related to this RFI can be found at: https://sos.ks.gov/publications/Register/Volume-40/Issue-36-September-9-2021.html.