Newton hosts college night downtown
More than 165 college students from are colleges descended upon Newton's downtown Aug. 26 for the annual Newton Area Chamber of Commerce College Night.
Shopping during a designated "late night" from 9:30 to 11 p.m., students were able to check out Newton Et Cetera Shop; MasterBrand Cabinets; Prairy Market & Deli; Faith & Life Book Store; White Eagle Credit Union; and Emerge: Harvey County (formerly Newton Young Professionals).
College Night is an annual Chamber event that welcomes back returning local college students to the area. Students who attend receive a draw string bag full of goodies donated by local businesses, and they pick up bingo cards to go have stamped at participating businesses/organizations. At the end of the evening, if they fill out the bingo card, they can enter to win fun prizes!
This year students from approximately seven area colleges — predominantly Bethel and Hesston Colleges — attended the event. There were 27 prize winners named for the evening after turning in bingo cards — including a projector, Keurig, and jars full of snacks and candy.