Business Buzz

Peltier named Prairie View Vice President of Advancement

Prairie View announces Diane Peltier, Ph.D., as its Vice President of Advancement. She comes to Prairie View from Holland Pathways Behavioral Healthcare Services, where she served as executive director.

In her new role, Peltier will advance the mission of Prairie View through sharing the organization’s story and building relationships with clients, staff, referral sources, communities, donors and businesses.

Her current priorities are grant writing and development.

“I hope to build on the solid foundation that currently exists so that we continue to thrive as an organization,” says Peltier. “I want to create opportunities for charitable giving and grant support so that anyone who comes through our doors is served in a timely and thoughtful manner, and I will continue to build relationships that support our efforts to ensure that there are no barriers for individuals and families who need our help.”

Peltier holds doctorate and master’s degrees from Wichita State University in Community Psychology and Psychology, respectively, and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Benedictine College.

She currently serves as an adjunct professor of Psychology at Wichita State University. She is a member of the Society for Community Research and Action (SCRA) – Division 27 of the American Psychological Association and volunteers at the Lord’s Diner in Wichita. She was recognized as an Excellence in Health Care Mental Health awardee by the Wichita Business Journal in January 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Diane to Prairie View,” says Marcy Johnson, LCPC, president and CEO of Prairie View. “Her skills and talents will be amazing assets to our agency and the communities we serve.”

Wheat State Manor announces new partnership

Wheat State Manor, 601 S Main St, Whitewater, recently announced additional operational support from Grace Team Services.

Grace Team Services is a Kansas based senior care management and development company with a passion and focus of keeping long term care services flourishing in rural Kansas communities. With a team approach, Grace Team will work together with local leadership and staff to ensure that care continues to be outstanding for years to come.

“As a board of directors, we felt strongly that we needed industry experts to come alongside our local leadership. We want the seniors of Whitewater and surrounding communities to be able to stay close to home when they are in need of long-term care. We are confident that the approach and style of support that Grace Team Services provides will help us achieve those goals,” said Sarah Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

On July 15 Grace Team members met with staff and elders plus to make introductions and share basic concerns and ideas. Also announced was the hiring of Interim Administrator, Melissa Dinsmore. Melissa has spent most of her professional career in the health care industry and feels right at home in the area. Melissa worked in numerous leadership roles at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado.

Ryan Grace, President of Grace Team, shared “Each Grace Team member and Melissa has experience in long term care in small communities across Kansas. We successfully help teams achieve their goals with simple tools, processes, and resources. We are passionate about the care of elders and are excited to begin working with the outstanding Wheat State team. The future of Wheat State Manor looks very bright!”

For more information, contact any of the board members or Melissa Dinsmore, Interim Administrator at 316-799-2181.

SBA announces opening of Paycheck Protection Program direct forgiveness portal

The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $150,000 or less through participating lenders to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA.

“In Region VII (KS, MO, IA, NE) there are 867 lenders already signed up to use the new forgiveness portal and they completed 216,938 PPP loans under $150,000, representing over $4.6 billion dollars of PPP loans. The opening on this portal allows a simpler method for borrower and lender to meet the need of the business, lender and the agency,” said Region 7 Acting Administrator Leon Milobar.

This new change will help rush relief to over 6.5 million smallest of small businesses nationally, which has been the priority of SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman since day one.

The new forgiveness platform will begin accepting applications from borrowers on August 4th, 2021. Lenders are required to opt-in to this program through https://forgiveness.sba.gov/

Area lender weighed in on why they are opting to use the new Forgiveness portal.

Leslie Anderson, CEO of i3 Bank in Bennington, NE, said “We think it provides an easier and quicker route for our customers.”’

“Chisholm Trail State Bank has opted-in to the SBA PPP Forgiveness Portal to allow our customer’s a streamline service to file forgiveness on loans of $150,000 and less. As always, our customers can contact us for any questions or help they need during the forgiveness process,” said Cuy Mauck, President & CEO of Chisholm Trail State Bank in Wichita, KS.

In addition to the technology platform, the SBA is standing up a PPP customer service team to answer questions and directly assist borrowers with their forgiveness applications. Borrowers that need assistance or have questions should call (877) 552-2692,