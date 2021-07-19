Business Buzz

Laudick Rejoins Prairie View

“What makes people tick?” This was a question Sharon Laudick, LCMFT, LCAC, asked herself years ago as a State Parole Officer working with a serial rapist. It led her to pursue a career in mental health and substance use treatment.

Laudick rejoins Prairie View’s West Wichita office as a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist and licensed clinical addictions counselor. She works with clients ages six to 64 years of age. Prairie View’s West Wichita office is located at 7570 West 21st Street North, Suite 1026-D.

She holds bachelor’s degrees in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Kansas State University, and a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Friends University.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Prairie View at 800-992-6292.

KBV receives grant funds

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced July 15 that 26 Kansas nonprofit organizations will receive more than $4 million in Community Service Tax Credits (CSP) to improve and enhance fundraising efforts for education, healthcare, childcare, and housing projects.

Included on the list was Kidron Bethel Village, which will reveive a grant for construction of a new community space/chapel to solve overcrowding and program disruption at the current space.

“The Community Service Tax Credit program is an excellent tool we can use to support our state’s nonprofits and strengthen the essential services they provide to their communities,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue pursuing innovative initiatives like CSP to improve Kansans’ access to quality education, healthcare, childcare, and housing to make Kansas the best state in the nation for families and businesses to call home.”

The CSP program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities with a population less than 15,000 and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. For example, a donor making a $1,000 gift in a rural community receives a $700 tax credit when they file their state taxes, making the net cost to the donor only $300. CSP is distributing $1 million in awards for childcare and early childhood development projects, specifically for services to those under the age of 5.

CSP is a highly competitive program. Awarded nonprofits were chosen through a competitive, score-based selection process.

This year, 26 of the requested 55 projects (constituting 47% of the total funds requested) received CSP funding.

“When it comes to economic and community development, quality of life has to be a priority,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Helping to ensure that people have the amenities they need in their communities is one of the best ways to maintain a growing, vibrant, stable economy with a motivated and driven workforce. Programs like CSP are a great way to help achieve this outcome for our state.”

AGCO to unveil new Fendt product

AGCO Corporation a designer, manufacturer and distributionor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, with a manufacturing facility in Hesston, will showcase its newly introduced Fendt® Rogator® 900 Series applicator to North America at two major agricultural trade shows in August 2021.

True to Fendt’s tradition of delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of farmers, this first-of-its-kind self-propelled applicator adjusts between standard and high clearance with the push of a button and converts from liquid to dry application and vice versa in as little as two hours. The new Fendt Rogator applicator offers season-long crop care versatility, delivering a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products any time ‒ pre-plant, post-emerge, mid-season or late-season ‒ as well as cover-crop seeding or application of nutrients or burndown products in the fall.

Full details about the design and capabilities of the Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator and its availability in North America will be announced in August. The new Rogator applicator will be on display at AGCO Lot #806 at the Midwest Ag-Industries Exposition (MAGIE) Aug. 25-26, 2021, in Bloomington, Illinois. The following week, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2, the machine will be at AGCO Lot #333 during the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

Evergy release 2nd quarter results

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced recently it will release its 2021 second quarter earnings Thursday, August 5, 2021, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The call can be joined by dialing (888) 353-7071, conference ID 3065454, or via webcast at investors.evergy.com

In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information related to second quarter 2021 performance. The materials will be available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the company website at investors.evergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from about noon August 5, through 12 at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 3065454.The replay will be available on the Evergy website at investors.evergy.com.

