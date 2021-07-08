Freddy's set to open

The day so many Newtonians have waited years for has finally arrived — Freddy's will open this weekend.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens July 11, at 520 SE 14th St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Newton Chamber of Commerce is planned for 2:30 p.m. July 10.

“We’ve frequently received inquiries from residents who wanted to see a Freddy’s in Newton, and we’re excited to officially be joining the community,” said Ron Oberg, franchise owner. “We’re prepared to serve Guests with the same friendly service and great taste they’ve come to love at our area locations in Wichita and Hutchinson, and we hope to reach new Guests who may not have tried our concept before.”

The 3,433 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 104 Guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service, DoorDash delivery and mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app will also be available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita offering cooked-to-order "Steakburgers" seasoned with "Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®," Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with "Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce®" and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day.

The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation. Freddy’s has twice been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and = other nationwide and local industry awards.