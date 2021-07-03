Presbyterian Manor hits funding goal

Newton Presbyterian Manor has raised more than $75,000 for the "Together, We Thrive" capital campaign — a campaign to renovate a hair salon and create outdoor activity spaces on the retirement home campus at 1200 E. Seventh Street.

“It is important as we come out of the pandemic for all residents to experience and enjoy updates and remodeled spaces designed just for them,” said Marc Kessinger, executive director. “The updates will bring a new energy to our campus. It will be a great change of pace for all of our residents, giving them another place to relax and get some fresh air.”

According to manor management, when the campus was built in 1948, access to nature and beauty salon services were given little thought. An existing space was converted into a salon several years ago, but the space has not been upgraded since the 1980s. Outdoor activity space also is limited. The existing areas do not allow easy access to nature or the ability to offer the varying types of gatherings that residents and their families desire most.

The campaign goal was to raise $75,000 for the renovation of the beauty salon, which had not been updated since the 1980s, and the addition of an outdoor deck, including all furniture and accessories as well as landscaping and irrigation improvements. The projects culminate a larger renovation project underway at the campus made possible through a generous estate gift from Christena Bowen, a long-time supporter and later resident, and an investment from PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

“This place has given so much to me over the years,” Kessinger said. “That’s why it was important to me to give to this campaign.”Presbyterian Manor

The campaign goal is to raise $75,000 for salon renovations and the addition of an outdoor deck, including all furniture and accessories as well as landscaping and irrigation improvements. The projects would be completed as part of a larger renovation project underway at the campus made possible through a an estate gift from Christena Bowen, a long-time supporter and later resident, and an investment from PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

And while the goal has been met, the fund-raising continues in an effort to ensure future upgrades and maintenance needs.

To join the effort, contact Kessinger at 316-283-5400 or Regina Barger, stewardship program manager for PMMA, at 316-652-6255, or make a gift online at giving.presbyterianmanors.org/capital-projects/.

For more information about Newton Presbyterian Manor, contact Noelle Dickinson, marketing director, at 316-283-5400 or ndickinson@pmma.org.