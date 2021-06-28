Newton area solar farm linked to power grid

A solar farm in rural Harvey County — just south of Harvey County East Park — was linked to the power grid on June 23, signaling the completion of a project announced in November of 2020.

The farm is one of about two dozen constructed by a group of electric cooperatives across the state, and one of two constructed by the Butler Electric Cooperative this year. The other is near DeGraff.

The Kansas Cooperative Sun Power Program is a series of solar farms developed by Today's Power Inc. of Arkansas to harvest renewable energy in the state for 12 participating electric cooperatives. The 25-year program will result in the construction of more than 20 megawatts of solar power spread out across more than 800 miles of Kansas.

“Co-ops across the state have come together,” Sarah Madden, public relations director for the Butler Electric Cooperative, said in November. “ ... These 12 have banded together to provide solar for our customers at a low cost for decades to come. ... This is great for our entire state.”

Locations in the region include Butler, Harvey, McPherson and Sedgwick counties.

Both of Butler Electric Cooperative’s sun farms were customized in the design process to maximize output during the cooperative’s peak demand hours, when power is most expensive. These factors will help Butler Electric Cooperative control power costs and stabilize rates for their members. Along with the other participating Kansas electric cooperatives, Butler Electric Cooperative negotiated very competitive long-term pricing. These farms will join two additional farms in Butler’s service territory. One owned and maintained by Butler, the other owned by Kansas Electric Power Cooperative

All systems installed will be sized in the 1-megawatt range. Each system is contracted through a 25-year power purchase agreement with additional five-year options. Local cooperatives will be responsible for the purchase of electricity generated from the solar farms and will have up-front costs associated with the development of renewable solar energy.

The cooperation of the 12 entities will lead to a reduced cost of construction.

“We got involved because teaming together,” Madden said. “... We were able to build solar power farms at an economies of scale. We can build them cheaper than if we did this all by ourselves. ... That is savings that we can pass on to our customers.”

Owned by Electric Cooperatives, TPI was created to provide solar facilities to Arkansas’ electric cooperatives that could otherwise not utilize federal tax incentives.

TPI has constructed solar arrays for 15 of the 17 electric cooperatives of Arkansas, as well as cooperatives and cooperative organizations in Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Butler Electric Cooperative is owned by its members and governed by a board of directors elected from the membership by the members. The cooperative supplies electric power to 7,000 meters in Butler, Chase, Cowley, Greenwood, Harvey, Marion and Sedgwick counties. Construction schedules have not yet been announced for the projects.