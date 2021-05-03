Business Buzz

Prairie View-Marion County adds Norris

Prairie View recently added Jamie Norris, a licensed master social worker, to its Marion County office, located at 508 S. Ash, Hillsboro. She provides therapy services to children ages 0 to 12.

Her passion for working with families and children led her to pursue a career in mental and behavioral health care, and a personal experience attracted her to give back to the communities in which she grew up, including Marion.

“Prairie View was there for my family when we needed help,” says Norris. “I’ve always appreciated the compassion and empathy we received.”

She believes everyone, including children, has the ability to meet their full potential. When challenges arise and extra support and guidance is needed to overcome barriers related to mental health, Norris says she wants to help people feel confident and safe when seeking out mental health services.

Helping children handle their “big feelings” is crucial, she says, because it affects the academic, developmental and social areas of their lives.

“Understanding and processing feelings and past trauma allows them to feel powerful and successful,” says Norris.

Norris earned a bachelor’s degree in Family Studies and Human Services from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Kansas.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Prairie View at 800-992-6292.

PMMA websites win awards for calendar, pandemic response site

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s pandemic response was awarded the platinum award from the Hermes Creative Awards competition. The 2021 Art is Ageless® calendar, featuring artwork by seniors ages 65 and older received a gold award in the competition.

The organization operates a retirerment community in Newton.

In response to the pandemic, PMMA created a new Media Room on its website at www. PresbyterianManors.org/media-room featuring news and resources for media, family members, prospects and employees. The media room includes the latest news releases, a timeline of events, frequently asked questions and a contact form to request more information. The resource was launched in May 2020.

Art is Ageless is a trademarked program of PMMA, a faith-based not-for-profit organization. Each of PMMA’s 16 communities holds a juried art competition exclusively for people age 65 and older. Winning art pieces are chosen to appear in the annual calendar or on the covers of greeting cards. Programs and classes are held throughout the year to encourage seniors to express their creativity.

Art is Ageless began in 1981 when resident art was featured in a calendar. The competition is now open to all seniors in the area. Learn more about the program at www.ArtIsAgeless.org.

The Hermes Creative Awards competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The awards recognize the outstanding work of creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Nearly 6,000 entries were judged in the international competition.

A list of winners is available at www.HermesAwards.com.

Governor encourages small businesses to apply for Paycheck Protection Program

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today encouraged Kansas small businesses to continue to apply for the 2021 Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ahead of the program’s extended deadline of May 31st. Kansans can continue to submit applications for forgivable loans for pandemic-battered small businesses.

“Kansas small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Governor Kelly said. “Additional PPP funding will help fuel our continued economic recovery, and I encourage all eligible small businesses to apply for PPP funds before the May 31st deadline. I will continue to push for additional stimulus funding to support our small businesses as we get our state back to normal.”

Led by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Treasury Department, the PPP is a federally administered program providing loans to small businesses to cover payroll expenses. The SBA began accepting applications through Community Financial Institutions on January 11 and through all other financial institutions on January 19. The deadline to apply has been extended to May 31, 2021.

During the 2020 distribution of PPP money, 54,000 small businesses in Kansas received $5 billion in funding.

“PPP has impacted our business in the most positive way possible,” said Andrew Gough, owner of Reverie Coffee Roasters in Wichita. “Quite frankly stated, without the support of the program, we could not have continued to be in business today. Balancing the safety needs of our staff and community with bottom line business survival required support from another source. We now have real hope of surviving this terrible pandemic, both as individuals and as a business.”

The 2021 PPP aims to make the program more attractive for small businesses and target the worst impacted industries through the following changes:

Forgiveness has been simplified for borrowers of $150 thousand or less, with self-certification option to attest funds are spent appropriately;

Hospitality businesses, including hotels and restaurants, are eligible for an increased loan total (3.5x monthly payroll);

Eligible expenses paid for with forgiven PPP loans may now be deducted on taxes for 2020 and 2021 & employers are now eligible for the Employee Retention Tax Credit even after taking PPP funds (reverses earlier guidance from IRS);

Employers no longer must deduct Economic Injury Disaster Loans from their PPP loan total (EIDL program was refunded with an additional $40B also);

Additional categories are now eligible as non-payroll expenses (up to 40% of total loan amount), with operational expenses (including software, cloud services, accounting services, etc.), supplier costs, damage from social unrest, and worker protection expenses;

Additional groups are eligible for loans, including 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, and direct marketing organizations.

Under the newly extended program, $234 billion are available with $12 billion earmarked for businesses in low-income & minority communities, as well as $15 billion in grants dedicated to live entertainment venues. Through Community Financial Institutions, the SBA hopes to encourage greater access to PPP funds. Businesses that have not received PPP funds previously are eligible for loans up to $10 million if they have 500 or fewer employees. Businesses that received PPP funds during the first round are eligible for up to $2 million in funding if they have 300 or fewer employees.

Governor Laura Kelly Encourages Providers Apply for COVID-19 Telehealth Funding

Governor Kelly today encouraged Kansas medical and behavioral health providers to apply for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Qualifying providers have the opportunity to apply for federal funding between April 29 at 11 AM CT and May 6 at 11 AM CT.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has sought innovative ways to bolster telehealth services, which improve access to quality, affordable health care for Kansans across the state while allowing them to stay safe at home,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate the FCC for its partnership, and I strongly encourage all eligible providers to apply for this program.”

The FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program is designed to help providers cover costs associated with delivering connected care services to patients. The goal of the program is to aid health care providers to provide connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program fully funds providers' telecommunications services, information services, and devices necessary to provide critical connected care services. Providers can learn more and check if they are eligible here.

Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the FCC was allocated an additional $250 million in funding to re-open the COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Kansas providers received awards in the first iteration of the program, receiving over $100,000 in medical technology to provide telehealth throughout the state.

“Federal programs can help support behavioral health providers during the public health emergency,” Commissioner Andy Brown, of the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), said. “It will increase the access Kansans have to substance use and mental health services through telehealth.”

“Telehealth is a powerful tool in chronic disease prevention and management,” Ryan Lester, of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), said. “Telehealth interventions can improve clinical health outcomes by increasing medication adherence, set dietary goals, provide a more complete data picture for clinicians, and reduce access to care barriers for patients, especially in a rural setting. Increasing access to telehealth is a real win-win scenario for Kansas residents and physicians.”

The Governor’s Office of Recovery, in conjunction with KDHE and KDADS, held an informational webinar for Kansas medical providers on March 24 to help increase awareness and readiness to apply.