Regional Foundation Awards Kids FUNd Awards to 13 Charities

Central Kansas Community Foundation recently announced the 2021 Central Kansas Community Foundation Kids FUNd grantees which are funded from proceeds from the L. Marie Haun Charitable Fund for Children.

The announcement of funding awards was made at a ceremony April 6 in Newton.

“What a pleasure it was to have this ceremony again in person,” said Angie Tatro, CKCF Executive Director.

This was the first in person award ceremony CKCF has held for more than a year.

Since 2005, the Kids FUNd has been supporting local projects and programs serving kids. Originally, this fund was supported by the Sand Creek Station Pro/Am Golf Tournament and private donations. After 2012, the Pro/Am completed their support of the fund and the Haun Charitable Fund was started as a means of continuing the provision of making grants to kid-serving charities. The L. Marie Haun Charitable Fund for Children has awarded over $220,000 since 2013 to organizations who have interest in children’s behavioral research, child welfare, teaching parent skills, and/or strengthening families.

This year, $23,720 was given to 13 organizations that are providing programs and projects to support area children and families. This was narrowed down from 37 applicants with requests of nearly $90,000.

The following were awarded fundes: Kansas Association for Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health, Endorsement® is Good for Babies in Kansas, Burrton; Kansas Children's Service League, Healthy Families, Wichita; Partners In Education Foundation, Inc., Structured for Success, El Dorado; Safehope, Parent-Child Advocacy - Building Better Lives for Children and Youth, Newton; Main Street Ministries,Strengthening Families, Peabody; Heartspring, Heartspring Financial Assistance Program for Children with Special Needs in Butler, Harvey, Elk and Marion Counties, and Valley Center, Wichita; KSRE Harvey County, Strengthening Families 7-17, Newton; Mirror Inc., STAND, Newton; USD 394 Rose Hill Schools, Rocket Pride Parents Night, Rose Hill; Core Community Augusta, Core Community Augusta/ Phase 2, Augusta; Health Ministries Clinic, Medical and Dental Care Integration for Children, Newton; Special Families, Summer Program, El Dorado; and Wichita's Littlest Heroes, Hero Parent Hospital Bags,

Wichita.