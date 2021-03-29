Business Buzz

Evangelista of Bunting Elected to NSSGA Board of Directors

Bunting recently announced Rich Evangelista, Business Development Manager for the Aggregate, Mining, and Mineral Industries, has been elected to the NSSGA (National Stone Sand and Gravel Association) Manufacturers and Services Division Board of Directors.

NSSGA is well known as the aggregates industry’s leading voice and advocate. The association is committed to supporting stone, sand, and gravel producers as well as the service providers and equipment manufacturers who support this industry. Aggregate materials are critical components of our society, serving as the essential raw materials for every home, business, school, road, bridge, and public works facility. Within the United States, domestic production and use of construction aggregates amounts to 2.5 billion tons of crushed stone, sand, and gravel valued at $25.1 billion.

As an organization supporting the aggregates industry, NSSGA is committed to advancing public policies that protect workers in the aggregate industry. NSSGA is also committed to expanding the safe, environmentally responsible use of aggregates to support America’s economy and infrastructure. The organization seeks to rebuilding aging American infrastructure, maintaining economic prosperity, and continuing the pursuit of global competitiveness in the future.

Rich Evangelista had previously worked for Bunting from 2007 to 2008 as Director of Sales, and rejoined Bunting in June 2017, taking on the role of Business Development Manager for Aggregate, Mining, and Mineral Industries. Rich is responsible for developing relationships with OEMs, dealers, and end users throughout North and South America, as well as driving new product development. Rich says, “I’ve been selling construction and industrial material handling equipment since 1993; I enjoy being in front of the customer and selling real solutions that make a difference to their bottom lines.”

Upon learning of his nomination, Rich said, “I am so humbled and honored by this nomination. With this appointment, I look forward to serving our members, our communities, our industry, and Bunting. Most of all, I look forward to learning from others working in this great industry.”

Hall earns top honor for customer service

Ken Hall, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Newton, KS, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“At American Family, we believe our customers deserve an exceptional experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “Even in 2020, facing a global pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, this select group of agency owners who achieved the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, provided the outstanding service that makes them stand out among other insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Hall has been an agency owner for American Family since March of 2012. His agency office is located at 2309 S Kansas in Newton.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield creates national commitment to protect employees and communities from COVID-19

Yesterday, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies in the Rally for Recovery Commitment to protect employees, encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and educate staff and local communities on ways to mitigate the spread of the virus. The pledge was launched by the federal government and business leaders to encourage companies to take action to defeat the coronavirus.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, members and all Kansans,” said Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO. “We want to encourage all Kansas-based businesses to join us in this pledge in ensuring the Kansas workforce is protected from the virus.”

BCBS companies commit to:

Requiring individuals to wear masks and social distance while in the workplace.

Reducing barriers to vaccinations by making it easier for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to them.

Communicating with employees, members and communities about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to come together to stop the spread of this unforgiving virus,” said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which is also joining the pledge. “We are making a promise to continue to help ensure the safety of our employees and our communities at large as we fight the pandemic. We are committed to redoubling our efforts to support the equitable distribution of vaccines across the country. I’m pleased the administration is encouraging our nation’s employers to take action to save lives.”

To learn more about how BCBS companies are combatting the pandemic, visit bcbsprogresshealth.com.