Area businesses receive relief funds

Sue Jones started her own business in March of 2019, Suz CBD Re-Leaf, located at 1027 Washington Road, the business sells CBD oils, gummy bears, lotions and products designed for pain relief.

Jones, a retired phlebotomist, suffered back pain from years of stooping over. She found relief in CBD oils once she did some research and got over the stigma of using them.

“I knew I had to change jobs,” Jones said. “I found so much relief from this. ... My doctor was telling me I needed to go see a specialist, which in my mind translates to possibly opioids or surgery."

She instead turned to CBD and started her own business — a business she said at the time started very slow. And then, in 2020, COVID-19 swept across the world, nation, world and county.

Her business is now one of 23 in the area to receive a grant from the state Coronavirus Relief Fund. Last week Gov. Laura Kelly announced the approval more than $453,0000 in assistance to businesses in Harvey County, part of a statewide program that offered more than $57 million to businesses.

Kelly announced that Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars aided nearly 3,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through nearly $57 million in Small Business Working Capital (SBWC) grants, some of the hardest-hit businesses in the state received vital support when they needed it most.

“We’ll use every resource we can to support small businesses as we recover from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “SBWC is just one of many programs we mobilized over the last year to strengthen and protect our businesses affected by COVID-19, so our businesses and our economy emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.”

Kansas businesses with fewer than 500 employees were eligible to apply for SBWC grant funding made available by Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce through the federal CARES Act. Grant funds could be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory and more.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Kansas economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Our small business community has been valiant in weathering this unprecedented economic storm, and the Kelly administration will continue to do everything in its power to see them recover and grow. I’m pleased that this funding played a significant role in providing relief to so many businesses, but I know that there is still much work to do. We are here to support Kansas businesses and will continue to be a strong partner for them during this crisis and beyond.”

Nearly 3,000 small businesses across Kansas moved forward with critical support from SBWC grants.

Area businesses awarded funds include:

A Cut Above $20,000

C C Enterprises $20,000

Chisholm Trail 8, LLC $20,000

CLUTCH STUDIO LLC $20,000

Faith & Life, Inc. $20,000

Jesters4Hire $20,000

Melinda Budde Farms $20,000

Mid America Youth Basketball Inc. $20,000

Millennium Machine & Tool, Inc. $20,000

Muddy Elbow Mfg., LLC $13,500

Newton Area Chamber of Commerce $9,600

Newton Et Cetera Shop Inc. $20,000

Newton Hotel Investment Inc $20,000

Offender/Victim Ministries, Inc $20,000

Om Ganesh Inc $20,000

Shannon Lynn Reinert Hair Cutting Company $20,000

Soaring Eagle Designs LLC $8,000

Studio 400 LLC $20,000

Suz CBD Re-Leaf, LLC $10,000

Terry L Davidson, DDS, PA $20,000

The Hesston Area Seniors, Inc $12,000

The Real Estate Company of Kansas, LLC $20,000

theBarn LLP $20,000

Wild Prairie Event Center, LLC $20,000