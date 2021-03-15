Business Buzz

The Kansan

Bethel names VP of enrollment management

Heidi Hoskinson began on Feb. 22 as vice president for enrollment management at Bethel College.

Her position on Bethel’s administrative cabinet fills that occupied previously by the vice president for admissions, which was most recently Andy Johnson, with Eric Preheim serving as interim director for admissions since Aug. 5, 2020.

The new title reflects a reorganization of the VP job description to emphasize student retention equal in importance to recruitment.

Hoskinson has spent her career in higher education, in an array of different roles. She comes to Bethel from Rogers State University, Claremore, Okla., where she has been VP for enrollment management and registrar since 2015.

Hoskinson’s credentials include a B.A. in economics from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., an M.S. in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, and a Ph.D. in adult and higher education with an administration emphasis from the University of Oklahoma at Norman.

She is no stranger to Kansas or to Bethel and its peer schools.

Her dissertation at OU investigated increased funding for athletic programs as a driver for enrollment changes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), of which Bethel is a member.

In addition, she spent 10 years at Friends University, Wichita, 2005-15, as associate VP for academic affairs with one year as interim VPAA, 2014-15.

From 1994-2003, Hoskinson held diverse positions at three different institutions of higher education in Honolulu, Hawaii.

YMCAs awarded grant from health foundation

The Kansas State Alliance of YMCAs announced today it has been awarded a $50,000 planning grant from the Kansas Health Foundation to further expand and develop YMCA360.

Recently launched by the Greater Wichita YMCA, YMCA360 brings the Y’s people, places and programs to life anywhere, anytime through seamless web, TV and app technology. YMCA360 is a robust digital experience that combines immersive, healthy living with the values of the Y to deliver the ultimate connected community.

“We are very grateful to the Kansas Health Foundation for sharing our vision of creating health and wellness access and equity across the state,” said Ronn McMahon, president and CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA. “By working together, we have the ability to bring the breadth of the YMCA health and wellness programs to Kansas residents to improve their overall quality of life.”

“The Kansas Health Foundation believes in a culture in which every Kansan can make healthy choices where they live, work and play,” said Deanna Van Hersh, Kansas Health Foundation interim executive vice president. “YMCA360 will help us realize that vision by delivering a wealth of access to programs for the mind, body and spirit to individuals of all ages in all Kansas zip codes.”

The Kansas Health Foundation grant will be used to boost statewide awareness of YMCA360 digital offerings and benefits to individuals in rural areas and cities, fund targeted market research to both understand healthy living needs/barriers among Kansans of all walks of life and drive content adaptation, establish Kansas YMCA locations as YMCA360 distribution hubs and build collaboration with individual communities that lack YMCA facilities to bring YMCA360 to community centers, libraries, senior centers and other gathering spots.

Currently, YMCA360 offers more than 500 on-demand exercise classes, gymnastics, basketball and soccer videos, nutrition and cooking classes and personal training. YMCA360 is free with a YMCA membership. The Greater Wichita YMCA developed and implemented YMCA360 for partner YMCAs to utilize across the country. All YMCAs in the state of Kansas currently participate, making YMCA360 accessible to all YMCA members in Kansas. YMCA360 is also available to those without a YMCA in their area through a special YMCA360+ membership.

Additional details about the initiative can be found at ymcawichita.org/ymca360.

Gov. Laura Kelly Celebrates Pinnacle Technology, 2019 Kansas Exporter of the Year

This week, Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland and local officials from Lawrence celebrated Pinnacle Technology, the Governor’s 2019 Exporter of the Year winner, in a virtual ceremony.

After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented an in-person visit, Governor Kelly asked that the recognition of Pinnacle’s outstanding accomplishments take place virtually to avoid further delays.

“Pinnacle Technology is one of our state’s top exporters, and they have played a direct role in fostering a vibrant international business community in Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident they will continue to demonstrate the same creativity and perseverance to create economic development opportunities now and into the future.”

Pinnacle Technology designs, manufactures, and sells laboratory research equipment to the preclinical neuroscience market world-wide. The company offers a range of systems for brain research, and works to develop new tools to simplify measurement, reduce cost and enable new research.