Business Buzz for March 9

The Kansan

Schadler becomes vice president of lending

Peoples Bank and Trust is excited to announce the hiring of Melvin Schadler, as Vice President of Commercial and Real Estate Lending, to serve the Newton area.

“We are truly excited to have Mel join our team. Mel encompasses our core values of working hard, having vision, being honest, and building relationships. He is a great addition to our team and knows the Newton area well.” said Tom Pruitt, president and CEO of Peoples Bank and Trust.

Schadler is a graduate of Sterling College and has more than 29 years of banking experience in the Newton area.

Beginning March 1 Schadler began work at the Loan Production Office in Newton, located at 123 E. Broadway.

Peoples Bank and Trust has 16 locations in Central Kansas.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas joins national commitment to protect employees and communities from COVID-19

TOPEKA – This week, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies in the Rally for Recovery Commitment to protect employees, encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and educate staff and local communities on ways to mitigate the spread of the virus. The pledge was launched by the federal government and business leaders to encourage companies to take action to defeat the coronavirus.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, members and all Kansans,” said Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO. “We want to encourage all Kansas-based businesses to join us in this pledge in ensuring the Kansas workforce is protected from the virus.”

BCBS companies commit to:

Requiring individuals to wear masks and social distance while in the workplace.

Reducing barriers to vaccinations by making it easier for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to them.

Communicating with employees, members and communities about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to come together to stop the spread of this unforgiving virus,” said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which is also joining the pledge. “We are making a promise to continue to help ensure the safety of our employees and our communities at large as we fight the pandemic. We are committed to redoubling our efforts to support the equitable distribution of vaccines across the country. I’m pleased the administration is encouraging our nation’s employers to take action to save lives.”

To learn more about how BCBS companies are combatting the pandemic, visit bcbsprogresshealth.com.