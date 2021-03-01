City offices reopen from COVID-19 closures

Special to the Kansan

With COVID-19 cases on the decline, Newton City offices reopened beginning March 1.

At City Hall, this includes resuming board and commission meetings in person, with continued compliance to mass gathering limitations and observing mask and social distancing guidelines.

Some meetings may continue to take place by Zoom, and if so, will be noted on meeting agendas and notices.

Court services will remain in hybrid mode, with much of it being conducted virtually.

Residents are still encouraged to conduct City business over the phone or online at www.newtonkansas.com, if possible, to reduce the number of people in City buildings.

Other City operations:

The City Service Center office is now open to the public.

Fire/EMS facilities will remain closed to the public, other than the lobby at Station 2.

The Police Department continues to serve public needs in the lobby at the Law Enforcement Center.

The Meridian Center continues to host events in compliance with local public health orders including mass gathering limitations.

Sand Creek Station Golf Course remains open to the public with some limitations on gatherings in the clubhouse and cart barn. The City will work with KemperSports to finalize the details of their reopening plan, including the timing for resuming dual-rider golf carts, restroom facilities, etc.

Harvey County’s website has the most up-to-date local coronavirus information, including current statistics, health orders and guidance from the Health Department: harveycounty.com.