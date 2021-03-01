Business Buzz

The Kansan

NMC Health gains familiar face in Family Medicine

NMC Health recently announced the addition of Denis D. Knight, DO to the NMC Health Family Medicine clinic at 3443 N. Amidon Ave. in Wichita.

”Dr. Knight is well-loved and respected in the Wichita community,” said Alex Haines, vice president of clinic operations. “He is a familiar face in Wichita and we are thrilled to have him as part of the NMC Health family.”

Dr. Knight will care for patients at NMC Health’s expanding family medicine clinic in north Wichita. He will also continue his work as the medical director for several long-term care and rehabilitation facilities in the South-Central Kansas area.

“I was drawn to NMC Health because I want to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” Dr. Knight said. “Wichita is home to me. I am happy to be back and serving neighborhoods near and dear to my heart.”

Practicing medicine since 1988, Dr. Knight is Board Certified by the Board of Osteopathic Family Physicians. During his career, he has worked in emergency medicine, as a medical educator, and in family medicine private practice.

As a physician in family medicine, Dr. Knight treats patients of all ages. In addition, he specializes in the non-surgical treatment of the spine for those with acute and chronic injuries. Most recently, he spent 16 years working at Wichita Family Medicine Specialists before moving to Independence, Missouri, and overseeing CareNow urgent care centers for nearly 3 years.

As a physician, he practices his belief to “treat others the way I would want to be treated.” In his spare time, Dr. Knight plays golf and tennis.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Knight, call NMC Health Family Medicine at 316-838-8585.

INTRUST announces staff promotions

INTRUST Bank is excited to announce the promotions of Kimberly Richtig, Nathan Murphy, and Sal Lujano - expanding the organization’s commitment to serving customers throughout Harvey County.

Kimberly Richtig has been promoted to Community Bank President in Harvey County. Richtig started her banking career with First Bank of Newton in 2001 and has since served in multiple capacities in her tenure including banking center manager, marketing director, and most recently market manager for INTRUST banking centers throughout Harvey County. INTRUST Bank and First Bank of Newton merged in November of 2019.

“Kimberly brings a wealth of banking experience and a deep understanding of the community to her role,” said Charlie Chandler, chairman and CEO at INTRUST Bank. “My family has been involved in serving customers in the Newton community for over 50 years, and I have been able to observe Kimberly’s work in my previous role as a board member for First Bank of Newton. She is a key member of the community’s leadership team, providing counsel and support to customers throughout her career.”

As community bank president, Richtig will lead customer-focused initiatives for INTRUST and be deeply engaged in community activities including her ongoing involvement as a volunteer for the Saint Matthew’s Representative Payee Program - a service devoted to helping its beneficiaries obtain financial security.

“Harvey County is a positive and vibrant community we call home,” said Kimberly Richtig, community bank president. “Our customers are my neighbors, my friends and fellow volunteers - I feel a deep sense of responsibility to connect them to banking resources that support their financial well-being, and I am honored to continue doing so as community bank president.”

INTRUST has also committed to building its commercial lending team with the promotions of Nathan Murphy and Sal Lujano.

Nathan Murphy, promoted to Commercial Relationship Manager, now oversees commercial banking efforts for the market. Murphy started his career at First Bank of Newton and rejoined INTRUST Bank in 2020 after working six years at Koch Industries as a credit analyst and logistics planner. He is a lifelong Newton resident and currently serves on the board of directors for United Way of Harvey County and the North Newton Housing Authority.

Sal Lujano, promoted to Commercial Lender, is principally focused on developing and managing customer relationships. Lujano previously served as a branch manager and consumer loan officer where he guided customers through the lending process for auto and home loans. Devoted to supporting his community, he currently participates as a board member for the Newton Chamber, Newton Young Professionals, and the Drug Free Newton Commission – a group dedicated to decreasing drug and alcohol use among high school students in Harvey County.

“The success of our customers is core to everything we do,” said Richtig. “Nathan and Sal’s contributions to the commercial team assure us that our customers are well-positioned for years to come.”

KPERS board announces new chairperson, trustee changes

The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees announces four trustee transitions.

Suresh Ramamurthi, of Topeka, has been named chairperson until July 1. Ramamurthi assumed the role when Kelly B. Arnold, of Wichita, stepped down from the position because of an expiring term. Ramamurthi has been on the KPERS Board since 2013. He was appointed by the Kansas Legislature’s Senate president. Ramamurthi is chairman of CBW Bank. He holds a Master of Business Administration in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago.

Arnold, whose term ended Jan. 31, will continue to serve as a KPERS trustee until his replacement has been appointed. He has been on the KPERS Board since 2013, with his appointment by the governor. Arnold has also been Sedgwick County Clerk since 2009. Arnold has 19 years of financial industry experience and is a member of the Hillsboro State Bank board of directors.

The Board welcomed its newest trustee, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers, on January 4. Rogers most recently served as Kansas’ Lieutenant Governor from 2019 to 2021. He has more than 40 years of experience in banking, including 30 years as an agricultural banker in Kansas. He also served as the senator for Kansas’ 25th Senate District, which includes parts of Wichita, from 2017-2019. He also served many years on the Wichita School Board. Treasurer Rogers, of Wichita, fills the seat formerly held by U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner.

Governor Laura Kelly reappointed current Trustee James Zakoura, of Overland Park, to the KPERS Board. He will serve a second four-year term. Additionally, Chairperson Ramamurthi appointed Trustee Zakoura as vice-chairperson in February. He is a partner in the law firm of Smithyman & Zakoura, Chartered in Overland Park. He has practiced law for more than 47 years, specializing in energy and public utility litigation.

KPERS’ Board has nine trustees. Four are appointed by the governor, two are appointed by legislative leaders, two are elected by Retirement System members, and one is the elected state treasurer. All serve four-year terms.

The Retirement System serves members and their beneficiaries as a fiduciary, holding assets in trust for them, growing those assets through investments, and delivering promised benefits when the time comes.

KPERS provides retirement, disability and death benefits for Kansas’ state and local public employees. The Retirement System has more than 325,000 members and manages over $23 billion in assets. The System also oversees KPERS 457, the state’s voluntary 457(b) deferred compensation savings plan, which has plan assets in excess of $1 billion.