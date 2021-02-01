Newton Med, diabetes center announce partnership

Newton Med recently announced a new collaboration with Wichita Diabetes and Endocrinology to provide diabetes and endocrinology care to patients in Newton and the surrounding communities.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to work with Newton Medical Center and provide services to referring physicians and patients in Newton and other area communities," said Georges Elhomsy, MD, managing member of WDE.

Starting January of 2021, after seven years of practicing in Newton, Dr. Jan Hoffman has started reducing his clinic time and transitioning his practice to Wichita Diabetes and Endocrinology. The providers of WDE will begin sharing office space with Dr. Hoffman and seeing new patients beginning Feb. 9.

"I have known Dr. Hoffman for many years and in fact, he was one of my mentors and helped train me during my residency." "I am honored that he is allowing us to transition his patients to WDE as he reduces his schedule and ultimately moves on to a well-deserved retirement," Elhomsy said.

"I have known Dr. Elhomsy since his residency and have full confidence in him to continue providing excellent diabetes and endocrinology care to the community," said Hoffman.

WDE is a physician-owned practice, based in Wichita, with outreach clinics in West Wichita, Derby, Moundridge and Winfield. In addition to Dr. Elhomsy, there are four other providers in the practice: Sahar Hachem, MD, Jolene Grothe, APRN, CDE, Jason Menges, PA-C, and Julia Bippert, RD, CDE.

The main office is located at 8110 E. 32nd Street North, Suite 125. Wichita, Kansas 67226. Please visit their website at wd-endo.com.

For more information call (316) 330-3636.