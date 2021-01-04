Xpress Wellness Urgent Care opens in Newton

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care opened on Jan. 4 at 106 E. 10th St. in Newton.

The 3,600 square foot facility will offer access to urgent care for non-life-threatening conditions for patients of all ages. Onsite services including computerized x-ray, lab testing, and EKG, which allow for quick point-of-care testing and rapid diagnosis.

“Our goal is to provide convenient, quality care close to home. We are looking forward to bringing our patient-centered care to the Newton community," said Dr. Scott Williams, founder, and chief medical officer.

Williams said the clinic will also offer COVID-19 testing.

"One of the biggest questions we get asked today is, ‘do you test for coronavirus?’ We do provide COVID-19 testing for the active virus, rapid testing for asymptomatic patients, and can test for antibodies as well,” Williams said.

Adults and children will find medical care services for conditions such as the common cold, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals and more. Employers will have access to services such as pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, spirometry, drug and alcohol testing, and treatment for work-related injuries. Most insurance plans will be accepted, and a competitive self-pay option is available for uninsured patients.

The new clinic in Newton is the 20th location for Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, and the fifth location in Kansas. The company broke ground on the Newton clinic in fall 2020.

Xpress Wellness was founded in 2014 by Williams. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is led by Chief Executive Officer Grant Asay. The company now operates 19 locations.

Hours of operation for in-person and Virtual Visits care will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, or to make an appointment, visit www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com