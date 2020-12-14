Lansing girls basketball had to wait an extra week to get its season started but the Lady Lions were ready in a 62-59 win against Spring Hill Friday behind a big night from newcomer Mackenzie Manthe.

Kamryn Farris got the scoring started for the Lady Lions (1-0) followed by multiple baskets from Manthe, McKenzie Moburg and Skylar Weaver to build a 14-5 lead. The Broncos added a couple of baskets to stop the run but Cassidy Woods knocked down a three-pointer to give Lansing a 19-9 lead after one quarter.

Manthe and Moburg fueled a 6-0 run for the Lady Lions to start the second quarter but the Broncos responded with a 6-0 run of their own to make up the lost ground. Junior Caitlin Bishop got in the scoring column with a three-pointer for Lansing to lead 31-22 after the first half.

The Broncos pulled within four points early in the third quarter before eventually tying the game at 38-38. Manthe, Bishop and Farris gave Lansing a spark with a 10-2 run to lead 48-40 going into the final frame.

Lansing flirted with a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter but the Broncos started to flip the momentum pulling within five on two occasions. The Lady Lions slammed the door on a comeback at the free-throw line to open the season with a win.

Farris led all scorers with 22 points while adding six rebounds. Manthe recorded a double-double in her first game with Lansing, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Bishop added nine points on a trio of three-pointers while Moburg scored seven and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Lady Lions are back in action Tuesday when they face Shawnee Mission North on the road. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.

Pioneers get first win

After starting the season 0-3, Leavenworth boys basketball downed Carl Junction (Mo.) 50-48 in the Carthage Invitational Saturday at Carthage High School.

The game proved to be a back-and-forth affair through the first two quarters as Leavenworth (1-3) led 13-12 after one before the Bulldogs took a 21-20 lead into halftime. A low-scoring third quarter saw the teams tied at 33-33 before the Pioneers outscored the Bulldogs 16-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Jalen Vaughn and JaiKuan Darthard led the Pioneers with 12 points apiece.

Leavenworth returns to the court Friday to host St. Joseph Central (Mo.). Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other action

Lansing boy’s basketball moved to 2-0 with a 71-52 win against Spring Hill Friday. The Lions got a career-high performance from Joren Remington, who dropped 22 points to lead all scorers. Jake Jackson and Caden Crawford each scored 11 points. The Lions are scheduled to face Basehor-Linwood Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball improved to 2-1 and secured a third-place finish at the Liberty North Invitational Tournament, defeating Liberty North 64-49 Friday at Liberty North High School. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Lansing Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Basehor’s girl’s basketball fell to St. Joe Central 49-40 to close out the Liberty North Varsity Invitational Friday. The Lady Bobcats are scheduled to host Lansing Friday. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball improved to 3-0 with a 45-35 win against Jackson Heights. The Rams will be on the road Tuesday when they face Jefferson County North (1-1). Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge girl’s basketball fell to 0-3 following a 56-33 loss to Jackson Heights. The Lady Rams face Jefferson County North Tuesday on the road. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.